Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro defensive tackle Cameron Heyward will undergo groin surgery Thursday and is expected to miss eight weeks of play. Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and The Athletic earlier this week that Heyward would undergo surgery and would miss several weeks. NFL Network later reported that Kelce will have surgery Thursday in Pittsburgh and miss up to two months, with a potential midseason return. Advertisement

Heyward, 34, appeared to sustain the injury in the first quarter of the Steelers' loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Pittsburgh. He attempted to remain in the game, but was ruled out at halftime.

Heyward missed just one game since 2017. He totaled 10.5 sacks in 2022 and 10 sacks in 2021. His 78.8 sacks trail only James Harrison (80.5) and T.J. Watt (80.5) for the most in franchise history. His 184 games played are tied with Dermontti Dawson for the sixth-most in franchise history.

Heyward signed a 4-year, $65.6 million deal with the Steelers in 2020. He remains under contract through 2024.

Keeanu Benton, DeMarvin Leal, Armon Watts and Isaiahh Loudermilk are among the players who will likely step up amid Heyward's absence.

The Steelers will host the Cleveland Browns in an AFC North divisional matchup at 8:15 p.m. EDT Monday in Pittsburgh.

