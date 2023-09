1 of 5 | Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones earned an All-Pro selection in 2022. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs agreed to a 1-year deal worth up to $25 million, including incentives, his agency, Katz Brothers Sports, told UPI on Tuesday. The Chiefs announced the agreement Monday night, but did not disclose the terms of the pact. Jones, who held out this off-season and missed the Chiefs' Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions, lost a $1.08 million game check for missing the season opener. Advertisement

"Chris is an elite player in this league, and over the last seven years, he's really developed into a leader on our team," Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said in a news release. "He's been instrumental to our success and Super Bowl championship runs and it was a priority for us to keep him in a Chiefs uniform.

"I'd like to thank Chris and his representation, Michael and Jason Katz, for their desire and patience to get this done. Through this process two things were obvious, Chris wanted to be a Chief, and the Katz brothers worked diligently on his behalf."

Advertisement

Jones, who joined the Chiefs in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft, signed a 4-year, $80 million contract extension in 2020.

The four-time Pro Bowl selection, two-time Super Bowl champion and 2022 All-Pro totaled 243 combined tackles, 65 sacks, 33 passes defensed, 12 forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, two interceptions and a touchdown through his first 107 appearances.

Jones, 29, tied his career high with 15.5 sacks in 17 starts last season for the Super Bowl champions. He finished third in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

The All-Pro, who hinted earlier this off-season that he could sit out until Week 8, should provide a boost to the Chiefs defensive line.

The Chiefs owned a Top 10 rush defense and allowed the fifth-fewest rushing scores last season. They allowed the Lions to run for 118 yards and a touchdown in Week 1.

The Chiefs (0-1) will battle the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla.