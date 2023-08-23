Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Aug. 23, 2023 / 3:28 PM

Defensive tackle Chris Jones not talking to Chiefs, could sit out until midseason

By Alex Butler
1/5
Defensive tackle Chris Jones is subject to fines amid his contract holdout from the Kansas City Chiefs. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI
Defensive tackle Chris Jones is subject to fines amid his contract holdout from the Kansas City Chiefs. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones is not communicating with the Kansas City Chiefs during a holdout, coach Andy Reid told reporters Wednesday. Jones said he could sit out until Week 8 of the NFL season because of the contract dispute.

"There has been no communication, so I don't know," Reid said when asked if he thinks Jones will start this season.

Advertisement

"Whatever happens, happens. If he's not there, the game goes on. That's how it works."

Jones mentioned a potential midseason debut for the 2023 campaign in response to a post Tuesday on Twitter, with a user asking when he plans to reunite with the Chiefs.

Read More

"Week 8," he tweeted.

Jones signed a 4-year, $80 million contract extension in 2020. He is set to make $19.5 million in base salary in 2023.

He did not report to training camp with teammates and skipped mandatory minicamp. Reid alluded to Jones or his agent and Chiefs executives needing to resume negotiations so that he can return.

"They have to communicate and do their thing," Reid said. "There has just been no communication."

Advertisement

Jones is subject to a $50,000 fine for every missed training camp practice. He could lose about $7.5 million if he skips seven regular season weeks.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, speaking with reporters Wednesday at training camp, said he expected Jones to be with the team eventually.

"I don't think anyone expected him not to be here now, but that's part of the contract negotiation stuff," Mahomes said. "I'm not looking down on him for anything like that.

"He has stuff that he's trying to get done that he feels like he needs to get done right now. I respect his decision."

Mahomes also called Jones a "vital part" of the organization.

Jones, 29, joined the Chiefs as a second-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He tied his career-high with 15.5 sacks in 17 starts last season en route to his fourth-consecutive Por Bowl selection and first All-Pro selection.

The Chiefs will host the Cleveland Browns in their final preseason game at 1 p.m. EDT Saturday in Kansas City, Mo. They will host the Detroit Lions in their season opener Sept. 7 in Kansas City, Mo.

Latest Headlines

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa to ESPN analyst: 'Keep my name out of your mouth'
NFL // 1 hour ago
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa to ESPN analyst: 'Keep my name out of your mouth'
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa clapped back at former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark on Wednesday, telling the ESPN analyst to keep his name out of his mouth, after he criticized his weight.
Ja'Marr Chase, Tyreek Hill lead 2023 fantasy football wide receiver rankings
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Ja'Marr Chase, Tyreek Hill lead 2023 fantasy football wide receiver rankings
MIAMI, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Ja'Marr Chase and Tyreek Hill lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 100 wide receiver rankings for the 2023 fantasy football campaign.
McCaffrey, Ekeler, Pollard top 2023 fantasy football running back rankings
NFL // 1 week ago
McCaffrey, Ekeler, Pollard top 2023 fantasy football running back rankings
MIAMI, Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Christian McCaffrey, Austin Ekeler and Tony Pollard lead UPI senior sports writer Al Butler's Top 75 fantasy football running back rankings for the 2023 NFL season.
Home of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley explodes, kills father
NFL // 1 day ago
Home of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley explodes, kills father
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The home of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley exploded and collapsed, killing his father inside and injuring another person Tuesday in Mooresville, N.C., Iredell County officials said.
Indianapolis Colts allow RB Jonathan Taylor to seek trade
NFL // 1 day ago
Indianapolis Colts allow RB Jonathan Taylor to seek trade
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts gave running back Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade.
Fantasy football: McCaffrey, Chase, Jefferson lead Top 200 rankings
NFL // 2 days ago
Fantasy football: McCaffrey, Chase, Jefferson lead Top 200 rankings
MIAMI, Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Christian McCaffrey, Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 200 fantasy football player rankings for 2023.
Team: Saints tight end Jimmy Graham had 'medical episode' before arrest
NFL // 3 days ago
Team: Saints tight end Jimmy Graham had 'medical episode' before arrest
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham was experiencing a "medical episode" when he was arrested after being reported for walking erratically in traffic, the team said Saturday.
Free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to sign with Ravens
NFL // 5 days ago
Free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to sign with Ravens
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney agreed to sign with the Baltimore Ravens, a league source told UPI on Friday afternoon.
Detroit Lions waive off-season acquisition Denzel Mims
NFL // 5 days ago
Detroit Lions waive off-season acquisition Denzel Mims
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions waived Denzel Mims after acquiring the wide receiver in an off-season trade with the New York Jets, the team announced Friday.
Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead carted off in joint practice with Texans
NFL // 6 days ago
Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead carted off in joint practice with Texans
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead sustained what appeared to be a leg injury and left the field on a cart during a joint practice session with the Houston Texans on Thursday in Houston.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football: McCaffrey, Chase, Jefferson lead Top 200 rankings
Fantasy football: McCaffrey, Chase, Jefferson lead Top 200 rankings
College football: Notre Dame, Navy lead opening weekend schedule
College football: Notre Dame, Navy lead opening weekend schedule
Home of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley explodes, kills father
Home of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley explodes, kills father
MLB places Rays SS Wander Franco on leave amid probe into relationship
MLB places Rays SS Wander Franco on leave amid probe into relationship
NBA fines James Harden $100K for comments about 76ers president
NBA fines James Harden $100K for comments about 76ers president
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement