Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Aug. 16, 2023 / 2:54 PM

Jets-Bucs scuffle during practice, sending assistant coach to hospital

Meanwhile, Bucs wide receiver Russell Gage injured his knee in a non-contact manner at the practice and is expected to be out for the season.

By Alex Butler
1/5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage, who was hurt Wednesday, totaled a career-high five receiving touchdowns in 2022. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage, who was hurt Wednesday, totaled a career-high five receiving touchdowns in 2022. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- New York Jets senior defensive assistant-cornerbacks coach Tony Oden was hospitalized Wednesday after he caught some "friendly fire" in an altercation between the Jets and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a joint practice, Jets coach Robert Seleh said.

"He's doing fine. I'm not exactly sure what happened," Saleh told reporters. "I know it was during one of the altercations. ... He's awake. ... he's stable."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Bucs wide receiver Russell Gage injured his knee in a non-contact manner at the practice and is expected to be out for the season.

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and Fox Sports that Gage most likely will miss the upcoming NFL campaign. Gage sustained the injury during the joint practice session at the Athletic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, N.J.

"We hear it's going to be pretty serious," Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles told reporters. "I'm waiting to hear the final results.

Advertisement

"He's been battling back since he's been here it seems like. I could tell by the way he was sitting on the truck that it was probably something pretty bad."

Gage, 27, dealt with a hamstring issue earlier this off-season, but resumed practicing earlier this month. He was expected to start alongside Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Gage totaled 51 catches for 426 yards and a career-high five scores in 13 games last season. He signed a 3-year, $30 million contract in 2022, but agreed to a restructured contract in March.

That move reduced his 2023 salary from $10 million to $7 million and shortened the deal, which now includes a team option after this season.

Trey Palmer, David Moore, Deven Thompkins, Rakim Jarrett, Ryan Miller, Kaylon Geiger, Taye Barber, Cephus Johnson and Kade Warner are among the other wide receivers on the Buccaneers roster.

The Buccaneers will face the Jets in a preseason game at 7:30 p.m. EDT Saturday in East Rutherford, N.J. They will open the season against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 10 in Minneapolis.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins sits out amid contract talks
NFL // 12 hours ago
Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins sits out amid contract talks
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins star defensive lineman Christian Wilkins is not participating in team activities because of ongoing negotiations for a contract extension, coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Wednesday in Houston.
Burrow, Herbert, Mahomes lead 2023 fantasy football quarterback rankings
NFL // 18 hours ago
Burrow, Herbert, Mahomes lead 2023 fantasy football quarterback rankings
MIAMI, Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 20 fantasy football quarterback rankings for the 2023 NFL season.
Colts name quarterback Anthony Richardson season-long starter
NFL // 1 day ago
Colts name quarterback Anthony Richardson season-long starter
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Rookie Anthony Richardson will be the Indianapolis Colts' starting quarterback for the 2023 regular season, coach Shane Steichen told reporters Tuesday.
Ex-NFL RB Alex Collins dies in motorcycle crash at 28
NFL // 1 day ago
Ex-NFL RB Alex Collins dies in motorcycle crash at 28
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Former NFL running back Alex Collins died after he was involved in a motorcycle crash in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla., the Broward County Sheriff's Office announced in a news release. He was 28.
Free agent RB Dalvin Cook, Jets agree to 1-year deal
NFL // 1 day ago
Free agent RB Dalvin Cook, Jets agree to 1-year deal
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Free agent running back Dalvin Cook agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Jets.
McCaffrey, Ekeler, Pollard top 2023 fantasy football running back rankings
NFL // 1 day ago
McCaffrey, Ekeler, Pollard top 2023 fantasy football running back rankings
MIAMI, Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Christian McCaffrey, Austin Ekeler and Tony Pollard lead UPI senior sports writer Al Butler's Top 75 fantasy football running back rankings for the 2023 NFL season.
Peyton Manning joins Tennessee communications staff
NFL // 2 days ago
Peyton Manning joins Tennessee communications staff
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- NFL legend Peyton Manning was appointed a professor of practice at the University of Tennessee's College of Communication and Information, the school announced Monday. Manning will join classes this fall in Knoxville.
Interception, punt return TDs fuel Falcons' preseason win over Dolphins
NFL // 5 days ago
Interception, punt return TDs fuel Falcons' preseason win over Dolphins
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A long punt return for a touchdown and interception for a score highlighted what was an otherwise ugly preseason game between the Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons on Friday in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Injured Bengals QB Joe Burrow throws, runs in preseason warmup
NFL // 5 days ago
Injured Bengals QB Joe Burrow throws, runs in preseason warmup
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who hasn't practiced for two weeks because of a calf injury, threw passes and ran on the field before a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers on Friday in Cincinnati.
Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams injures leg
NFL // 5 days ago
Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams injures leg
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams appeared to sustain a leg injury and left practice early Friday in Henderson, Nev.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

McCaffrey, Ekeler, Pollard top 2023 fantasy football running back rankings
McCaffrey, Ekeler, Pollard top 2023 fantasy football running back rankings
Burrow, Herbert, Mahomes lead 2023 fantasy football quarterback rankings
Burrow, Herbert, Mahomes lead 2023 fantasy football quarterback rankings
Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins sits out amid contract talks
Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins sits out amid contract talks
Struggling N.Y. Yankees drop to .500
Struggling N.Y. Yankees drop to .500
Dominican authorities investigate Wander Franco amid MLB probe
Dominican authorities investigate Wander Franco amid MLB probe
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement