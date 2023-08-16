1/5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage, who was hurt Wednesday, totaled a career-high five receiving touchdowns in 2022. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- New York Jets senior defensive assistant-cornerbacks coach Tony Oden was hospitalized Wednesday after he caught some "friendly fire" in an altercation between the Jets and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a joint practice, Jets coach Robert Seleh said. "He's doing fine. I'm not exactly sure what happened," Saleh told reporters. "I know it was during one of the altercations. ... He's awake. ... he's stable." Advertisement

Meanwhile, Bucs wide receiver Russell Gage injured his knee in a non-contact manner at the practice and is expected to be out for the season.

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and Fox Sports that Gage most likely will miss the upcoming NFL campaign. Gage sustained the injury during the joint practice session at the Athletic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, N.J.

"We hear it's going to be pretty serious," Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles told reporters. "I'm waiting to hear the final results.

Advertisement

"He's been battling back since he's been here it seems like. I could tell by the way he was sitting on the truck that it was probably something pretty bad."

Gage, 27, dealt with a hamstring issue earlier this off-season, but resumed practicing earlier this month. He was expected to start alongside Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Gage totaled 51 catches for 426 yards and a career-high five scores in 13 games last season. He signed a 3-year, $30 million contract in 2022, but agreed to a restructured contract in March.

That move reduced his 2023 salary from $10 million to $7 million and shortened the deal, which now includes a team option after this season.

Trey Palmer, David Moore, Deven Thompkins, Rakim Jarrett, Ryan Miller, Kaylon Geiger, Taye Barber, Cephus Johnson and Kade Warner are among the other wide receivers on the Buccaneers roster.

The Buccaneers will face the Jets in a preseason game at 7:30 p.m. EDT Saturday in East Rutherford, N.J. They will open the season against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 10 in Minneapolis.