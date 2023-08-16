Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Aug. 16, 2023 / 11:36 AM

Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins sits out amid contract talks

By Alex Butler
1/5
Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (L) missed just two games through his first four seasons. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (L) missed just two games through his first four seasons. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins star defensive lineman Christian Wilkins is not participating in team activities because of ongoing negotiations for a contract extension, coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Wednesday in Houston.

McDaniel discussed Wilkins' status before the Dolphins' first day of joint practices with the Houston Texans on Wednesday at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

Advertisement

"Christian is such a good player and such an important person in the locker room, who has made it clear that he feels his play is deserving of a new contract," McDaniel told reporters. "We would agree, as the Miami Dolphins organization. Henceforth, we are in negotiations.

"As a result, he hasn't been participating with the team. When he next participates, that will be up to him."

Wilkins, who reported for the off-season program and training camp, but did not fully participate in practices or the Dolphins' preseason opener, is set to play on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract.

Advertisement

Earlier this off-season, McDaniel said Wilkins "embodies" what he "expects" of Dolphins players. He also praised Wilkins for being coachable and called him an "important part of the team."

New Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio also praised Wilkins at training camp, calling the defensive lineman one of the "top players" in the NFL.

Wilkins rated as the NFL's No. 9 interior defender last season, according to Pro Football Focus. He was the fourth-best run defender.

"I'm comfortable with the situation as it stands," McDaniel said of Wilkins' status. "Christian and I are in constant communication. This is part of the business that a lot of teams are dealing with."

Wilkins said earlier this month that he felt like he did "a lot to earn a new deal." He also said he is focused on giving his "all" to the organization, but hoped the Dolphins "give their all back" to him.

The Dolphins listed Wilkins as a defensive end on their first, unofficial depth chart. They listed Josiah Bronson and Randy Charlton as backup options. The Dolphins listed Raekwon Davis, Brandon Pili and Jaylen Twyman as their nose tackles.

Wilkins missed just two games through his first four seasons with the Dolphins. Both of those 2020 absences were because of his placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Advertisement

The Dolphins will face the Texans in their second preseason game at 4 p.m. EDT Saturday in Houston. They will play the Jacksonville Jaguars in their preseason finale Aug. 26 in Jacksonville, Fla.

The Dolphins will meet the Los Angeles Chargers in their regular-season opener Sept. 10 in Los Angeles.

Read More

Miami Dolphins' Christian Wilkins learned to channel, lead with intensity Tua Tagovailoa focused off-season on longevity, honing jiu-jitsu-style falls Mike McDaniel steers Dolphins with 'opportunity cost' mantra

Latest Headlines

Burrow, Herbert, Mahomes lead 2023 fantasy football quarterback rankings
NFL // 6 hours ago
Burrow, Herbert, Mahomes lead 2023 fantasy football quarterback rankings
MIAMI, Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 20 fantasy football quarterback rankings for the 2023 NFL season.
Colts name quarterback Anthony Richardson season-long starter
NFL // 1 day ago
Colts name quarterback Anthony Richardson season-long starter
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Rookie Anthony Richardson will be the Indianapolis Colts' starting quarterback for the 2023 regular season, coach Shane Steichen told reporters Tuesday.
Ex-NFL RB Alex Collins dies in motorcycle crash at 28
NFL // 1 day ago
Ex-NFL RB Alex Collins dies in motorcycle crash at 28
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Former NFL running back Alex Collins died after he was involved in a motorcycle crash in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla., the Broward County Sheriff's Office announced in a news release. He was 28.
Free agent RB Dalvin Cook, Jets agree to 1-year deal
NFL // 1 day ago
Free agent RB Dalvin Cook, Jets agree to 1-year deal
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Free agent running back Dalvin Cook agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Jets.
McCaffrey, Ekeler, Pollard top 2023 fantasy football running back rankings
NFL // 1 day ago
McCaffrey, Ekeler, Pollard top 2023 fantasy football running back rankings
MIAMI, Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Christian McCaffrey, Austin Ekeler and Tony Pollard lead UPI senior sports writer Al Butler's Top 75 fantasy football running back rankings for the 2023 NFL season.
Peyton Manning joins Tennessee communications staff
NFL // 2 days ago
Peyton Manning joins Tennessee communications staff
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- NFL legend Peyton Manning was appointed a professor of practice at the University of Tennessee's College of Communication and Information, the school announced Monday. Manning will join classes this fall in Knoxville.
Interception, punt return TDs fuel Falcons' preseason win over Dolphins
NFL // 4 days ago
Interception, punt return TDs fuel Falcons' preseason win over Dolphins
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A long punt return for a touchdown and interception for a score highlighted what was an otherwise ugly preseason game between the Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons on Friday in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Injured Bengals QB Joe Burrow throws, runs in preseason warmup
NFL // 4 days ago
Injured Bengals QB Joe Burrow throws, runs in preseason warmup
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who hasn't practiced for two weeks because of a calf injury, threw passes and ran on the field before a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers on Friday in Cincinnati.
Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams injures leg
NFL // 4 days ago
Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams injures leg
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams appeared to sustain a leg injury and left practice early Friday in Henderson, Nev.
Veteran RB Damien Williams to sign with Raiders
NFL // 4 days ago
Veteran RB Damien Williams to sign with Raiders
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Veteran running back Damien Williams agreed to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders, his agent announced Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

McCaffrey, Ekeler, Pollard top 2023 fantasy football running back rankings
McCaffrey, Ekeler, Pollard top 2023 fantasy football running back rankings
Dominican authorities investigate Wander Franco amid MLB probe
Dominican authorities investigate Wander Franco amid MLB probe
Ex-NFL RB Alex Collins dies in motorcycle crash at 28
Ex-NFL RB Alex Collins dies in motorcycle crash at 28
Burrow, Herbert, Mahomes lead 2023 fantasy football quarterback rankings
Burrow, Herbert, Mahomes lead 2023 fantasy football quarterback rankings
MLB investigating social media posts related to Rays shortstop Wander Franco
MLB investigating social media posts related to Rays shortstop Wander Franco
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement