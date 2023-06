The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released veteran running back Leonard Fournette in March. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- Veteran running back Leonard Fournette avoided injury after his SUV caught fire while he was driving Tuesday in Tampa, Fla., the Florida Highway Patrol told UPI. "Man, it was one of those days today, but I would like thank God," Fournette wrote in the caption for an Instagram post about the incident. Advertisement

"My car caught on fire while I was driving, But I am still blessed."

Sgt. Steve Gaskins of the Florida Highway Patrol said Fournette was traveling northbound on Interstate 275 about 10:35 a.m. EDT Tuesday when his Dodge Durango caught fire because of a mechanical issue.

RELATED Free agent RB Dalvin Cook open to union with WR DeAndre Hopkins

Gaskins said Fournette then came to a controlled stop along the inside shoulder of the highway and got out of the vehicle safely. The SUV sustained extensive damage.

Fournette, 28, spent the last three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers released the six-year veteran in March.

Advertisement

He totaled 1,191 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns in 16 games last season. He scored 10 times in 14 games in 2021.

Fournette totaled 6,697 yards from scrimmage and 41 scores through his first 79 NFL appearances.