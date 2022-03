1/5

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers agreed to a new three-year pact with veteran running back Leonard Fournette (7). File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- Free agent running back Leonard Fournette and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers agreed to a new deal, which will keep the veteran under contract through the 2024 season. Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and the Tampa Bay Times on Tuesday that Fournette and the Buccaneers agreed to a three-year, $21 million contract. The pact could be worth up to $24 million with incentives. Advertisement

Fournette, 27, totaled 1,266 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns in 14 games last season. The five-year veteran totaled 812 yards and eight scores on the ground and another 454 yards and two scores as a pass catcher.

Fournette entered the league as the No. 4 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Jaguars released Fournette in 2020. He joined the Buccaneers just days later and went on to win a Super Bowl title, alongside quarterback Tom Brady, with the NFC South franchise.

Fournette is expected to return to the top of the team's depth chart at running back. The Buccaneers also roster running backs Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Kenjon Barner. Fellow 2021 Buccaneers running backs Ronald Jones and Giovani Bernard are free agents this off-season.