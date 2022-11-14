Kupp, Ertz, Smith-Schuster, Fournette among players injured in NFL's Week 10

1/5

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp sustains an ankle injury Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette were among the most notable players injured in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season. Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy also left their games early. Advertisement

Players injured Sunday will receive additional examinations and tests early this week to determine the severity of their injuries and potential timetables to return.

Kupp, the reigning Offensive Player of the Year, was the most notable player to sustain an injury. The Rams' star sustained a right ankle injury early in the fourth quarter and did not return.

"I just know it didn't look good," Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters. "It didn't sound good. I haven't had any dialogue with [Rams trainer Reggie Scott]. But we'll obviously have further updates later on."

Cooper Kupp is grabbing his leg after the last play. pic.twitter.com/daG0LtZsBT— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 13, 2022

Kupp totaled three catches for negative-1 yard in the loss. He leads the Rams with 812 yards and six scores on 75 catches this season.

Sources told NFL Network and The Athletic that Kupp that initial tests did not reveal a fracture, but he will undergo additional examinations this week. Kupp is expected to miss time due to that injury.

Rams wide receivers Allen Robinson, Van Jefferson and Ben Skowronek should draw more targets amid Kupp's expected injury absence.

Ertz sustained a left knee injury in the first quarter of the Cardinals' 27-17 win over the Rams on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. He was carted off the field and did not return. A source told ESPN that Ertz also is expected to miss playing time.

Trey McBride is the Cardinals' second-string tight end.

"It was tough," Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters. "It's a knee. I don't know the severity or the extent at this point. But he's a huge part of our team, leader, work ethic, all those things, tremendous player. So you hate to see that and you hate to see Cooper Kupp, as well.

"Same type of guy that just does it right all the time, tremendous player. So I hated to see both those guys go down."

Zach Ertz has been carted off the field. : FOX pic.twitter.com/jPGUT1fRPl— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 13, 2022

The Rams (3-6) will face the New Orleans Saints (3-7) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in New Orleans. The Cardinals (4-6) will host the San Francisco 49ers (5-4) at 8:15 p.m. Nov. 21 in Glendale, Ariz.

Third-year wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was carted off the field due to a left ankle injury in the first quarter of the Broncos 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in Nashville. Jeudy, who didn't record a catch, did not return.

"We're hoping that we dodged a bullet there, but we'll evaluate and see how long he'll be," Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said of Jeudy.

Broncos offensive linemen Billy Turner and Graham Glasgow also sustained respective knee and shoulder injuries and did not return. Cornerback K'Waun Williams was ruled out due to a knee injury.

Courtland Sutton, Kendall Hinton, Montrell Washington, Jalen Virgil and Tyrie Cleveland are among the healthy wide receivers on the Broncos roster. Starting wide receiver K.J. Hamler missed Sunday's game due to a hamstring injury.

The Broncos (3-6) will host the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) at 4:05 p.m. Sunday in Denver.

Chiefs veteran JuJu Smith-Schuster also was among the wide receivers ruled out in Week 10. Smith-Schuster sustained a concussion in the second quarter of the Chiefs' 27-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in Kansas City, Mo. He totaled two catches for 33 yards before he took a big hit to his head and did not return.

Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons also sustained a concussion in the loss. Chiefs offensive lineman Andrew Wylie left the game due to an elbow sprain. Smith-Schuster and Lammons must pass through the NFL concussion protocol to return in Week 11.

The Chiefs (7-2) will face the Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) at 8:20 p.m. Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. The Jaguars (3-7) will be on bye in Week 11.

Veteran running back Leonard Fournette sustained a hip injury and left in the second half of the Buccaneers' 21-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in Munich, Germany. Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said Fournette has a "hip pointer" -- or deep bruise -- that the team will evaluate more this week.

Rookie running back Rachaad White started over Fournette against the Seahawks. He totaled 105 yards on 22 carries. Fournette totaled 57 yards and a score on 14 carries.

Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum also was ruled out Sunday due to a concussion. Seahawks wide receiver D'Wayne Eskridge left the game early due to a hand injury.

The Buccaneers (5-5) and Seahawks (6-4) have byes in Week 11, which will provide injured players more time to recover from injuries.

The Philadelphia Eagles (8-0) will host the Washington Commanders (4-5) in the final NFL game of Week 10. That game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. EST Monday in Philadelphia.