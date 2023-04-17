Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton strains hamstring, expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks

1/5

New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton was injured in the seventh inning of a win over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday in New York. File photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- New York Yankees designated hitter-outfielder Giancarlo Stanton sustained a hamstring strain and was placed on the 10-day injured list, the team announced. Sources told The Athletic and ESPN on Monday that an MRI exam showed that Stanton sustained a Grade 2 strain in his left hamstring and is expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks. Advertisement

Stanton was injured in the seventh inning of the Yankees' 7-1 win over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday in New York while running to second base after hitting a double to left field. Stanton favored his left leg and asked to be removed from the game.

"There's no good timing for it," Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters Sunday at Yankee Stadium. "I know he's really frustrated. But it's an opportunity for people we have confidence in.

"We can mix and match, and get some other people back here in the next days and the next couple of weeks. We've got to make do."

Stanton, who struggled to stay healthy over the last five seasons, hit .269 with four home runs and 11 RBIs through 13 games this season. The five-time All-Star and 2017 National League MVP hit .211 with 31 homers and 78 RBIs in 110 games last season.

Stanton is scheduled to receive a $32 million salary each season from 2023 through 2025. He is under contract through 2027 and has a $25 million team option in 2028.

The Yankees promoted infielder Oswald Peraza from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barr after Stanton was placed on the injured list.

Peraza hit .290 with a double, four RBIs and five stolen bases through nine games this season with the RailRiders. He hit .306 with a home run, two RBIs and two stolen bases in 18 games last season for the Yankees.

The Yankees will host the Los Angeles Angels at 7:05 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.