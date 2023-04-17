Trending
Advertisement
NFL
April 17, 2023 / 2:09 PM

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton strains hamstring, expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks

By Alex Butler
1/5
New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton was injured in the seventh inning of a win over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday in New York. File photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI
New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton was injured in the seventh inning of a win over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday in New York. File photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- New York Yankees designated hitter-outfielder Giancarlo Stanton sustained a hamstring strain and was placed on the 10-day injured list, the team announced.

Sources told The Athletic and ESPN on Monday that an MRI exam showed that Stanton sustained a Grade 2 strain in his left hamstring and is expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks.

Advertisement

Stanton was injured in the seventh inning of the Yankees' 7-1 win over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday in New York while running to second base after hitting a double to left field. Stanton favored his left leg and asked to be removed from the game.

"There's no good timing for it," Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters Sunday at Yankee Stadium. "I know he's really frustrated. But it's an opportunity for people we have confidence in.

RELATED MLB teams extend beer sales to compensate for shorter games

"We can mix and match, and get some other people back here in the next days and the next couple of weeks. We've got to make do."

Stanton, who struggled to stay healthy over the last five seasons, hit .269 with four home runs and 11 RBIs through 13 games this season. The five-time All-Star and 2017 National League MVP hit .211 with 31 homers and 78 RBIs in 110 games last season.

Advertisement

Stanton is scheduled to receive a $32 million salary each season from 2023 through 2025. He is under contract through 2027 and has a $25 million team option in 2028.

RELATED Jarred Kelenic hits Seattle Mariners' longest homer in Statcast era

The Yankees promoted infielder Oswald Peraza from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barr after Stanton was placed on the injured list.

Peraza hit .290 with a double, four RBIs and five stolen bases through nine games this season with the RailRiders. He hit .306 with a home run, two RBIs and two stolen bases in 18 games last season for the Yankees.

The Yankees will host the Los Angeles Angels at 7:05 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.

RELATED Luis Arraez hits for first cycle in Miami Marlins' 31-year history

Latest Headlines

Philadelphia Eagles, quarterback Jalen Hurts agree to record $255M extension
NFL // 2 hours ago
Philadelphia Eagles, quarterback Jalen Hurts agree to record $255M extension
April 17 (UPI) -- Quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles agreed to terms on a five-year contract extension, the team announced Monday morning.
Dan Snyder agrees to $6 billion sale of Washington Commanders
NFL // 3 days ago
Dan Snyder agrees to $6 billion sale of Washington Commanders
April 13 (UPI) -- Longtime Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder and a group led by Josh Harris reached an agreement in principal for a $6 billion sale of the NFL franchise.
NFL Draft prospect Michael Jefferson injured in fatal car crash
NFL // 5 days ago
NFL Draft prospect Michael Jefferson injured in fatal car crash
April 12 (UPI) -- Louisiana wide receiver Michael Jefferson, a 2023 NFL Draft prospect, was injured in a fatal car crash in Mobile, Ala., local authorities and his agent said.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White requests trade
NFL // 5 days ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White requests trade
April 11 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White has requested a trade.
Detroit Lions to trade cornerback Jeff Okudah to Atlanta Falcons
NFL // 5 days ago
Detroit Lions to trade cornerback Jeff Okudah to Atlanta Falcons
April 11 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions agreed to trade cornerback Jeff Okudah to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, a league source told UPI on Tuesday.
Ravens, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. agree to 1-year deal
NFL // 1 week ago
Ravens, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. agree to 1-year deal
April 10 (UPI) -- Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the Baltimore Ravens agreed to a one-year deal, the team announced.
Austin Ekeler says playing out Chargers contract is 'worst case scenario'
NFL // 1 week ago
Austin Ekeler says playing out Chargers contract is 'worst case scenario'
April 5 (UPI) -- Star running back Austin Ekeler says playing out his contract with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023 and becoming a free agent next year would be his "worst case scenario."
Kings clinch NBA playoff spot, end 16-year drought
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Kings clinch NBA playoff spot, end 16-year drought
March 30 (UPI) -- The Sacramento Kings totaled 30 assists and made 18 3-pointers to beat the Portland Trail Blazers and advance to the playoffs, ending a 16-year postseason drought.
NFL approves rule changes, to allow No. 0
NFL // 2 weeks ago
NFL approves rule changes, to allow No. 0
March 29 (UPI) -- NFL owners approved several rule changes at the annual league meeting, clearing a path for No. 0, uniforms play clock adjustments, and various other in-game and transaction-based modifications for 2023.
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson seeks trade; coach expects him to stay
NFL // 3 weeks ago
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson seeks trade; coach expects him to stay
March 27 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson requested a trade earlier this off-season, he tweeted Monday. Ravens coach John Harbaugh later told reporters he expects the quarterback to stay with the team in 2023.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jacksonville State football commit Philstavious Dowdell was killed in Alabama shooting
Jacksonville State football commit Philstavious Dowdell was killed in Alabama shooting
Heat upset Bucks in Game 1; Tyler Herro, Giannis Antetokounmpo injured
Heat upset Bucks in Game 1; Tyler Herro, Giannis Antetokounmpo injured
NBA playoffs: Kawhi Leonard scores 38, leads Clippers past Suns
NBA playoffs: Kawhi Leonard scores 38, leads Clippers past Suns
Ja Morant injures hand, says Grizzlies-Lakers Game 2 status 'in jeopardy'
Ja Morant injures hand, says Grizzlies-Lakers Game 2 status 'in jeopardy'
'Underrated' Yankees ace Gerrit Cole dominates Twins with 2-hit shutout
'Underrated' Yankees ace Gerrit Cole dominates Twins with 2-hit shutout
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement