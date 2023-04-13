Trending
April 13, 2023

Dan Snyder agrees to $6 billion sale of Washington Commanders

By Alex Butler
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder reached a tentative agreement to sell the NFC East franchise. File photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
April 13 (UPI) -- Longtime Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder and a group led by Josh Harris have reached an agreement in principle for a $6 billion sale of the NFL franchise.

Sources told the New York Times, the Washington Post and Sportico on Thursday afternoon about the tentative agreement. The Commanders and NFL had no comment. Any agreement must be approved by the other NFL team owners.

Harris is the co-owner of the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers, NHL's New Jersey Devils and Premier League's Crystal Palace. His ownership group for the Commanders includes billionaire Mitchell Rales and NBA legend Magic Johnson.

Snyder, 58, purchased the Commanders in 1999. The NFC East franchise made the playoffs just six times over his 24-year ownership.

RELATED Committee says Washington Commanders owner Snyder part of 'toxic' culture

The Commanders were mired in controversy in recent years because of what has been reported as a "toxic workplace culture," resulting in numerous investigations into sexual harassment claims and financial improprieties.

Several groups were interested in buying the Commanders, including one led by Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta, who told CNBC on Wednesday that he declined to bid more than $5.6 billion for the franchise.

Sources also told the Post, ESPN and Puck that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who was rumored to be interested in the team, did not plan to submit a bid.

RELATED D.C. attorney general sues Washington Commanders over season ticket deposits

In August, the Denver Broncos set an NFL record when they sold for $4.65 billion. Walmart heir Rob Walton -- one of the wealthiest people in the world -- leads the Broncos ownership group.

The Commanders went 8-8-1 and finished last in the NFC East last season. They have won the division title just three times since 1999, Snyder's first year as owner.

RELATED Citing deception, D.C. attorney general sues Commanders, owner, NFL

