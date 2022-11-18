Trending
U.S. News
Nov. 18, 2022 / 9:01 AM

D.C. attorney general sues Washington Commanders over season ticket deposits

By Clyde Hughes
1/3
Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine filed a second lawsuit against the Washington Commanders on Thursday. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/4f15a58033a5d5e11907c8c42ee0d1d1/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine filed a second lawsuit against the Washington Commanders on Thursday. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The NFL's Washington Commanders have been hit with a second lawsuit this month from D.C. officials, the latest on Thursday over cheating season ticket holders over deposits.

On Thursday, Washington, D.C. Attorney General KarlRacine filed a lawsuit against the owners of the Commanders for implementing an illegal scheme to cheat D.C. ticket holders out of their deposits for season tickets and use the money for its own purposes.

Racine said since 1996, the Commanders promised premium seating ticket holders that they could get security deposits back within 30 days after their contracts expired. Instead, the lawsuit claimed that the team held on to those deposits, in some cases for more than a decade, for their own financial gain.

"The Commanders' arrogance and blatant disregard for the law is a slap in the face to District residents who have supported the team for decades. We deserve better, and today my office is taking action yet again to hold them accountable," Racine said in a statement.

Racine said while some of the deposits have been returned, as of March, the Commanders still owed season ticket holders nearly $200,000. He said he is asking for a court order to force the Commanders to stop its season ticket practices and pay ticket holders back what they are owed.

On Nov. 10, Racine filed a consumer protection lawsuit against the football team, owner Dan Snyder and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for colluding to deceive and misled customers for financial gain.

"Today's announcement follows our recent lawsuit against the Commanders, Dan Snyder, NFL, and Roger Goodell, and is yet another example of egregious mismanagement and illegal conduct by Commanders executives who seem determined to lie, cheat, and steal from District residents in as many ways as possible,"

