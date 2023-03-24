Trending
Advertisement
NFL
March 24, 2023 / 8:41 AM

Tom Brady buys ownership stake in WNBA's Las Vegas Aces

By Alex Butler
1/5
Tom Brady, who announced his retirement in February, purchased an ownership stake in the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Tom Brady, who announced his retirement in February, purchased an ownership stake in the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- Retired star quarterback Tom Brady purchased an ownership stake in the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, the franchise announced.

Aces owner Mark Davis made the announcement Thursday in a news release. The Aces said Brady's purchase is subject to WNBA approval.

Advertisement

"I am very excited to be part of the Las Vegas Aces organization," Brady said. "My love for women's sports began at a young age when I would tag along to all my older sisters' games. They were by far the best athletes in our house! We celebrated their accomplishments together as a family, and they remain a great inspiration to me.

"I have always been a huge fan of women's sports, and I admire the work that the Aces' players, staff, and the WNBA continue to do to grow the sport and empower future generations of athletes. To be able to contribute in any way to that mission as a member of the Aces organization is an incredible honor."

Brady, 45, announced his retirement -- for the second-consecutive off-season -- in February. He reaffirmed his latest decision earlier this month.

Advertisement

"It was a matter of time until I was back in the building with some of the greatest athletes in the world," Brady said in a video posted to his Instagram, Facebook and Twitter accounts.

RELATED Tom Brady: No time for NFL comeback with new kitten

Aces majority owner Mark Davis -- who also owns the Las Vegas Raiders -- purchased the WNBA team in 2021. The Aces relocated from San Antonio to Las Vegas in 2018.

"Since I purchased the Aces, our goal has been to win on and off the court," Davis said. "Tom Brady is a win not only for the Aces, and the WNBA, but for women's professional sports as a whole."

The Aces went 26-10 and won the WNBA Finals in 2022 under first-year coach Becky Hammon. They posted a winning record and made the playoffs in four of their five seasons in Las Vegas.

The WNBA season will start May 19. The All-Star break will be from July 13 to 17. The playoffs will start Sept. 13.

Read More

Gisele Bundchen calls out 'hurtful' rumors about Tom Brady divorce Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady says he's retiring for good

Latest Headlines

Jets to sign ex-Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman, trade Elijah Moore to Browns
NFL // 1 day ago
Jets to sign ex-Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman, trade Elijah Moore to Browns
March 23 (UPI) -- The New York Jets agreed to a sign free agent wide receiver Mecole Hardman, he confirmed on social media. The Cleveland Browns also announced they acquired wide receiver Elijah Moore through a trade with the Jets.
Tight end Foster Moreau diagnosed with cancer, will step away from NFL
NFL // 1 day ago
Tight end Foster Moreau diagnosed with cancer, will step away from NFL
March 23 (UPI) -- Free agent tight end Foster Moreau was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma and will step away from the NFL to seek treatment, he announced on Twitter.
Longtime Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower retires from NFL
NFL // 2 days ago
Longtime Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower retires from NFL
March 21 (UPI) -- Longtime New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower, who won three Super Bowl titles, will retire from the NFL, he announced Tuesday.
Cam Newton to use Auburn pro day as NFL tryout
NFL // 3 days ago
Cam Newton to use Auburn pro day as NFL tryout
March 21 (UPI) -- Former longtime Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will throw at Auburn's pro day on Tuesday in hopes of getting signed by an NFL team, he announced.
Lions, ex-Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson agree to 1-year deal
NFL // 4 days ago
Lions, ex-Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson agree to 1-year deal
March 20 (UPI) -- Free agent safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and the Detroit Lions agreed to terms on a one-year contract, taking one of the best remaining defensive players off the market.
Carolina Panthers, ex-Minnesota Vikings WR Adam Thielen strike deal
NFL // 4 days ago
Carolina Panthers, ex-Minnesota Vikings WR Adam Thielen strike deal
March 20 (UPI) -- The Carolina Panthers and former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen agreed to a three-year contract in free agency, the team announced.
Seahawks, ex-Steelers LB Devin Bush agree to 1-year deal
NFL // 6 days ago
Seahawks, ex-Steelers LB Devin Bush agree to 1-year deal
March 17 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks and former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush agreed to a one-year deal in free agency.
Ex-Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki agree to 1-year deal with Patriots
NFL // 1 week ago
Ex-Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki agree to 1-year deal with Patriots
March 17 (UPI) -- Free agent tight end Mike Gesicki and the New England Patriots agreed to a one-year contract.
Miami Dolphins CB Ramsey embraces expectations, battles with Hill, Waddle
NFL // 1 week ago
Miami Dolphins CB Ramsey embraces expectations, battles with Hill, Waddle
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., March 16 (UPI) -- Jalen Ramsey is embracing the high expectations for the 2023 Miami Dolphins and is ready for heated practice battles with wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, he told reporters Thursday in Miami Gardens, Fla.
NFL prospect Jalen Carter sentenced to probation in reckless driving, racing case
NFL // 1 week ago
NFL prospect Jalen Carter sentenced to probation in reckless driving, racing case
March 16 (UPI) -- Top NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter was sentenced to probation, must pay a fine, perform community service and complete a driving course stemming from charges related to a fatal car crash, his attorney said Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tight end Foster Moreau diagnosed with cancer, will step away from NFL
Tight end Foster Moreau diagnosed with cancer, will step away from NFL
Astros' Jose Altuve undergoes surgery on WBC injury, out at least 2 months
Astros' Jose Altuve undergoes surgery on WBC injury, out at least 2 months
Phillies 1B Rhys Hoskins sustains knee injury
Phillies 1B Rhys Hoskins sustains knee injury
Jets to sign ex-Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman, trade Elijah Moore to Browns
Jets to sign ex-Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman, trade Elijah Moore to Browns
Cuba's Frank Alvarez throws ball at heckling spectator during loss to USA
Cuba's Frank Alvarez throws ball at heckling spectator during loss to USA
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement