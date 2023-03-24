Tom Brady buys ownership stake in WNBA's Las Vegas Aces

1/5

Tom Brady, who announced his retirement in February, purchased an ownership stake in the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- Retired star quarterback Tom Brady purchased an ownership stake in the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, the franchise announced. Aces owner Mark Davis made the announcement Thursday in a news release. The Aces said Brady's purchase is subject to WNBA approval. Advertisement

"I am very excited to be part of the Las Vegas Aces organization," Brady said. "My love for women's sports began at a young age when I would tag along to all my older sisters' games. They were by far the best athletes in our house! We celebrated their accomplishments together as a family, and they remain a great inspiration to me.

"I have always been a huge fan of women's sports, and I admire the work that the Aces' players, staff, and the WNBA continue to do to grow the sport and empower future generations of athletes. To be able to contribute in any way to that mission as a member of the Aces organization is an incredible honor."

Brady, 45, announced his retirement -- for the second-consecutive off-season -- in February. He reaffirmed his latest decision earlier this month.

"It was a matter of time until I was back in the building with some of the greatest athletes in the world," Brady said in a video posted to his Instagram, Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Aces majority owner Mark Davis -- who also owns the Las Vegas Raiders -- purchased the WNBA team in 2021. The Aces relocated from San Antonio to Las Vegas in 2018.

"Since I purchased the Aces, our goal has been to win on and off the court," Davis said. "Tom Brady is a win not only for the Aces, and the WNBA, but for women's professional sports as a whole."

The Aces went 26-10 and won the WNBA Finals in 2022 under first-year coach Becky Hammon. They posted a winning record and made the playoffs in four of their five seasons in Las Vegas.

The WNBA season will start May 19. The All-Star break will be from July 13 to 17. The playoffs will start Sept. 13.