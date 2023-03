1/5

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson made 127 starts over his first 10 seasons in the NFL. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- All-Pro offensive tackle Lane Johnson and the Philadelphia Eagles agreed to a one-year contract extension, his agency announced Friday morning. 1 of 1 Agency said the pact is worth $33.4 million and includes $30 million guaranteed. Johnson is now under contract through the 2026 season. Advertisement

The 10-year veteran received the second-best pass blocking grade among tackles last season from Pro Football Focus. He received the fifth-best overall rating at the position.

Johnson, 32, joined the Eagles as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. He signed a five-year, $56.2 million extension in 2016 and a four-year, $72 million extension in 2019.

The 6-foot-6, 325-pound offensive lineman started 28 games for the Eagles over the last two seasons. He made 127 total starts for the franchise from 2013 through 2022.