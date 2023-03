Tight end Mike Gesicki totaled 362 yards and five scores on 32 catches in 17 games last season for the Miami Dolphins. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- Free agent tight end Mike Gesicki and the New England Patriots agreed to a one-year contract. Sources told NFL Network, The Athletic and ESPN about the agreement Friday morning. The pact with the former Miami Dolphins tight end is worth up to $9 million. Advertisement

Gesicki, 27, totaled 363 yards and five scores on 32 catches in 17 games last season for the Dolphins. Gesicki logged a career-high 73 catches for 780 yards and two scores in 17 games in 2021.

He totaled 231 catches for 2,617 yards and 18 touchdowns over 81 games through his first five seasons. He joined the Dolphins as a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Patriots traded tight end Jonnu Smith to the Atlanta Falcons earlier this week. Gesicki, Hunter Henry, Matt Sokol and Scotty Washington are the tight ends on the Patriots' roster for 2023-24.

The Dolphins, who traded tight end Hunter Long to the Los Angeles Rams earlier this week as part of their transaction to acquire cornerback Jalen Ramsey, will enter the season with Durham Smythe, Tanner Conner and Eric Saubert as their tight ends.