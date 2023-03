1/5

Running back Miles Sanders (26) totaled at least 1,000 yards from scrimmage in three of his four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- The Carolina Panthers and running back Miles Sanders agreed to terms on a contract in free agency, the team announced. The Panthers announced the agreement Wednesday night, but did not disclose the terms of the pact. Sources told ESPN and NFL Network that the contract is for four years and worth $25 million. Advertisement

Sanders, 25, totaled a career-high 1,347 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns in 17 games last season for the Philadelphia Eagles. The 2022 Pro Bowl selection entered the league as a second-round pick by the Eagles in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Sanders totaled at least 1,000 yards from scrimmage and six scores in three of his four seasons. He received the No. 37 offensive rating among running backs last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Eagles announced Wednesday that they agreed to terms with former Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny. Boston Scott, Kenneth Gainwell and Trey Sermon are among the team's other running backs.

Chuba Hubbard, Raheem Blackshear and Spencer Brown are the other Panthers running backs from last year who remain under contract.