Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (L) threw 41 touchdown passes and six interceptions in 13 games last season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud -- a potential early first-round pick -- will enter the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced Monday on social media. "This process has been difficult, and the decision, one of the hardest I've ever had to make," Stroud wrote on Instagram and Twitter. "As a kid, I dreamed of playing football at the highest level and after much prayer, I've made the decision that it's time to turn those dreams into a reality. Advertisement

"With that said, I am declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. This ain't goodbye. Buckeye for life!"

Stroud completed 66.3% of his throws for 3,688 yards, 41 touchdowns and six interceptions in 13 games this season for the Buckeyes. His 9,434 passing yards and 85 career touchdown passes rank second in Buckeyes history, behind only J.T. Barrett.

Stroud also completed 23 of 34 passes for 348 yards and four touchdowns in the No. 4 Buckeyes' 42-41 loss to No. 1 Georgia in the Peach Bowl, one of two College Football Playoff semifinals.

Alabama's Bryce Young, Kentucky's Will Levis and Florida's Anthony Richardson are among the other top quarterback prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft class.