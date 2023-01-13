Ravens QB Lamar Jackson likely out vs. Bengals, calls knee 'unstable'

1/5

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (R) missed the last five games due to his knee injury. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will likely miss a wild-card playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals as he is experiencing inflammation in his "unstable" knee, he wrote on social media. Jackson described his injury Thursday on Twitter. The Ravens star sustained the injury in a win over the Denver Broncos on Dec. 4 in Baltimore. He missed the Ravens' last five games. Advertisement

"Thank you everyone for your support and concerns regarding my injuries," Jackson tweeted. "I want to give you all an update as I am in the recovery process. I've suffered a PCL grade 2 sprain on the borderline of a strain 3. There is still inflammation surrounding my knee and my knee remains unstable.

"I'm still in good spirits, as I continue with treatments on the road to recovery. I wish I could be out there with my guys more than anything, but I can't give a 100% of myself to my guys and fans. I'm still hopeful we still have a chance."

Jackson missed the Ravens' last 17 practices, including this Wednesday and Thursday, but has yet to be officially ruled out against the Bengals. Coach John Harbaugh told reporters Wednesday that Jackson could play even if he isn't 100%, "as long as he is safe and healthy and won't do damage to his injury."

The two-time Pro Bowl selection and 2019-20 NFL MVP completed 62.3% of his throws for 2,242 yards, 17 scores and seven interceptions in 12 starts this season. Jackson also ran for 764 yards and three scores in 2022-23.

Ravens second-string quarterback Tyler Huntley sustained a concussion in a 16-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Jan. 1 in Baltimore. Anthony Brown went on to start at quarterback in the Ravens' 27-16 loss to the Bengals in their season finale Sunday in Cincinnati.

Huntley, who also is dealing with tendonitis in his throwing shoulder and a wrist injury, resumed throwing, but was still a limited participate at Thursday's practice.

Huntley completed 67% of his throws for 658 yards, two scores and three interceptions in six appearances this season. He also ran for 137 yards and a score over that span.

Brown completed 19 of 44 passes (43.1%) for 286 yards, but failed to find the end zone and totaled three turnovers in Week 18, his first career start.

The Bengals will host the Ravens again in the wild-card round at 8:15 p.m. EST Sunday at Paycor Stadium.