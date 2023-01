1/5

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates a fumble recovery by teammate Tim Settle during the Bills 35-13 Christmas Eve win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago on Saturday, December 24, 2022. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin said he is watching his team's Wild Card game against the Miami Dolphins from his home in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Sunday. Hamlin was transferred from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to a Buffalo-area medical center more than a week after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field during Monday Night Football on Jan. 2. On Monday, he was released from the hospital. Advertisement

"My heart is with my guys as they compete today! Supporting from home as I focus on my recovery. Nothing I want more than to be out there with them! LFG ❤️ #BillsMafia" he tweeted.

My heart is with my guys as they compete today! Supporting from home as I focus on my recovery. Nothing I want more than to be out there with them! LFG ❤️ #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/gPGp5MiQEz— (@HamlinIsland) January 15, 2023

Following Hamlin's medical emergency during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the NFL held numerous league-wide tributes during its week 18 games. Players wore Hamlin's No. 3 on their uniforms, the no. 3 was highlighted on yardline markers on all NFL fields and games were preceded with various acknowledgements of the 24-year-old.

On Saturday, Hamlin attended Bills practice, according to Brooke Kromer, daughter of offensive line coach Aaron Kromer.

"He was at practice & the guys were all in great spirits! Bills by a million! No word on tomorrow," she wrote on Twitter.

I saw Damar today & bawled my eyes out! What a miracle to see him walking We are blessed! #LoveForDamar #BillsMafia— Brooke Kromer (@BrookeKromer) January 14, 2023

Buffalo and Miami split two regular season games this season. The Bills entered Sunday's game on a seven-game winning streak with week 17's game against the Bengals being canceled. Miami lost five of its last seven regular season games.