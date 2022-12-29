Trending
Dec. 29, 2022 / 7:41 AM

Raiders QB Derek Carr benched, will step away from team

By Alex Butler
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr calls signals in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/695a9e097580d6f422455ce1756a8ead/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders will bench quarterback Derek Carr and start Jarrett Stidham in Week 17, coach Josh McDaniels announced.

McDaniels announced the move Wednesday. Sources told NFL Network and ESPN that Carr also will step away from the team.

"I had a good conversations with the quarterbacks," McDaniels told reporters. "We are going to go ahead and start Jarrett the last couple games of the season. None of us are happy with where we are at.

"We think it's an opportunity to evaluate a younger player who hasn't had much time to play."

Carr completed 60.8% of his throws for 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 15 starts this season. The three-time Pro Bowl selection started every game for the Raiders over the last five seasons. Carr missed just two starts since the Raiders selected him in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Stidham, 26, completed 8 of 13 passes for 72 yards in three appearances this season for the Raiders. He did not throw a touchdown or interception.

"Derek understands the scenario we are in and the situation," McDaniels said. "He is very supportive of the two young guys. He will do anything he can to help them."

The Raiders will host the San Francisco 49ers at 4:05 p.m. EST Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

McDaniels, who called the 49ers the "best team" the Raiders have played all season, also said that practice squad quarterback Chase Garbers will be the second string quarterback. Carr is expected to be in active in Week 17.

