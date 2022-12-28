NFL overturns suspensions for Broncos' Randy Gregory, Rams' Oday Aboushi

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The NFL overturned the recent suspensions for Los Angeles Rams guard Oday Aboushi and Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory, the league announced.

Appeals officers Derrick Brooks and James Thrash, who are jointly appointed by the NFL and players union, made the decision Tuesday night.

Advertisement

NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan had issued the one-game suspensions Monday for violations of unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness rules.

Gregory and Aboushi exchanged punches after the Rams beat the Broncos 51-14 on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. The players had exchanged words before Gregory punched Aboushi, who returned a punch before the players were separated.

Instead of the suspensions, Gregory was fined $50,000, while Aboushi was fined $12,000.

Gregory, 30, totaled 12 combined tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles in six games this season for the Broncos. The six-year veteran joined the franchise last off-season in free agency.

Aboushi, 31, appeared in 13 games this season for the Rams. The nine-year veteran also joined the Rams as an off-season signing,

Advertisement

The Broncos (4-11) will play the Kansas City Chiefs (12-3) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in Kansas City, Mo. The Rams (5-10) will face the Los Angeles Chargers (9-6) at 4:25 p.m. Sunday in Inglewood.