Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Dec. 28, 2022 / 9:49 AM

NFL overturns suspensions for Broncos' Randy Gregory, Rams' Oday Aboushi

By Alex Butler

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The NFL overturned the recent suspensions for Los Angeles Rams guard Oday Aboushi and Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory, the league announced.

Appeals officers Derrick Brooks and James Thrash, who are jointly appointed by the NFL and players union, made the decision Tuesday night.

Advertisement

NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan had issued the one-game suspensions Monday for violations of unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness rules.

Gregory and Aboushi exchanged punches after the Rams beat the Broncos 51-14 on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. The players had exchanged words before Gregory punched Aboushi, who returned a punch before the players were separated.

Instead of the suspensions, Gregory was fined $50,000, while Aboushi was fined $12,000.

Gregory, 30, totaled 12 combined tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles in six games this season for the Broncos. The six-year veteran joined the franchise last off-season in free agency.

Aboushi, 31, appeared in 13 games this season for the Rams. The nine-year veteran also joined the Rams as an off-season signing,

Advertisement

The Broncos (4-11) will play the Kansas City Chiefs (12-3) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in Kansas City, Mo. The Rams (5-10) will face the Los Angeles Chargers (9-6) at 4:25 p.m. Sunday in Inglewood.

Read More

College football: NFL legend Ed Reed hired to coach Bethune-Cookman Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow among those eyed for NFL's MVP honors Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt says he'll retire after 2022 season

Latest Headlines

College football: NFL legend Ed Reed hired to coach Bethune-Cookman
NFL // 1 hour ago
College football: NFL legend Ed Reed hired to coach Bethune-Cookman
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Pro Football Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed will be the next head coach at Bethune-Cookman University, the Daytona Beach, Fla., school announced.
Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow among those eyed for NFL's MVP honors
NFL // 5 hours ago
Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow among those eyed for NFL's MVP honors
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is among a small group of candidates who lead the race for 2022 NFL MVP honors with just two weeks remaining in the regular season.
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt says he'll retire after 2022 season
NFL // 20 hours ago
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt says he'll retire after 2022 season
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt will retire after the 2022 season, he announced Tuesday on social media.
Dolphins' Bridgewater prepares to start as QB; Tagovailoa enters concussion protocol
NFL // 22 hours ago
Dolphins' Bridgewater prepares to start as QB; Tagovailoa enters concussion protocol
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins second-string quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is preparing as though he will start in Week 17 after starter Tua Tagovailoa was placed in the concussion protocol, coach Mike McDaniel told reporters.
Hungry defense leads Chargers past Colts to clinch playoff berth
NFL // 1 day ago
Hungry defense leads Chargers past Colts to clinch playoff berth
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Chargers defenders totaled seven sacks and logged three turnovers to fuel a victory over the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL's Week 16 finale. The win also clinched the Chargers' first playoff berth since 2018.
Broncos fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett, two others
NFL // 1 day ago
Broncos fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett, two others
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett, special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes and offensive line coach Butch Barry, the team announced.
Fantasy football: Five must-start QBs for Week 16
NFL // 5 days ago
Fantasy football: Five must-start QBs for Week 16
MIAMI, Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Joe Burrow and Justin Fields are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start quarterbacks for Week 16 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Fantasy football: Freiermuth, Akins among 4 must-start tight ends in Week 16
NFL // 5 days ago
Fantasy football: Freiermuth, Akins among 4 must-start tight ends in Week 16
MIAMI, Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Pat Freiermuth and Jordan Akins are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football tight ends for Week 16. tops his weekly Top 20 rankings for the position.
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts likely out, Gardner Minshew to start vs. Cowboys
NFL // 5 days ago
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts likely out, Gardner Minshew to start vs. Cowboys
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is not expected to play in Week 16 because of a shoulder injury, coach Nick Sirianni told reporters. Backup Gardner Minshew will likely start against the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL Sunday Ticket coming to YouTube in 2023
NFL // 5 days ago
NFL Sunday Ticket coming to YouTube in 2023
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The NFL and Google reached a multi-year agreement to grant YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels the rights to broadcast NFL Sunday Ticket to U.S. customers in 2023, the companies announced Thursday morning.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dolphins' Bridgewater prepares to start as QB; Tagovailoa enters concussion protocol
Dolphins' Bridgewater prepares to start as QB; Tagovailoa enters concussion protocol
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt says he'll retire after 2022 season
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt says he'll retire after 2022 season
Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow among those eyed for NFL's MVP honors
Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow among those eyed for NFL's MVP honors
Buffalo blizzard postpones Blue Jackets-Sabres hockey game
Buffalo blizzard postpones Blue Jackets-Sabres hockey game
Mavericks' Luka Doncic posts historic 60-21-10 triple double
Mavericks' Luka Doncic posts historic 60-21-10 triple double
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement