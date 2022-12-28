Dolphins 'lean on' doctors as NFL, union review Tua Tagovailoa's second concussion

1/5

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained a concussion in Week 16.

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins will lean on medical advice and evaluate quarterback Tua Tagovailoa daily after his second concussion of 2022, coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday. The NFL and players union also will review the situation. Tagovailoa landed in the concussion protocol Monday, one day after the Dolphins' loss to the Green Bay Packers. McDaniel confirmed Wednesday that the third-year quarterback sustained a concussion. Advertisement

"I've been advised by medical professionals that it is critical Tua worries only about the day that he's currently in and nothing else," McDaniel told reporters in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The first-year coach was noncommittal when asked if he would consider shutting down the Tagovailoa for the final two games of the season after a rash of head injuries over the past three months.

The NFL and National Football League Players Association said Wednesday afternoon that they launched a review into the Dolphins following the concussion protocol in relation to Tagovailoa -- for the second time this season.

"A joint NFL-NFLPA review of the application of the concussion protocol involving Miami Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is now underway," the league and players union said Wednesday in a joint statement.

"We welcome that review, and as we have done previously, we will report the results in conjunction with the NFLPA."

McDaniel said the Dolphins are taking a "day-to-day" approach in evaluations of Tagovailoa, but second-string quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will prepare as the starter for Week 17.

"In moments like this, you lean on medical professionals," McDaniel said. "I stopped thinking about anything but each day when it was clear and obvious that is what's best for him. ... I'm just worried about his health on a day-to-day basis."

McDaniel said he noticed uncharacteristic things about Tagovailoa's play while reviewing footage from the Packers game Monday morning, which led the Dolphins coach to question the quarterback with a "high degree of concern." He then told Tagovailoa to consult medical professionals.

Tagovailoa hit the back of his head on the field after taking a hit in the second quarter Sunday, but did not leave the game. McDaniel said that he was not sure if that hit resulted in the concussion or if the head injury occurred at another time.

Tagovailoa also hit his head in the second quarter of a Sept. 25 game against the Buffalo Bills. He stood up, wobbled and fell to the ground after that collision and briefly left the game, but returned for the second half.

Just four days later, Tagovailoa sustained his first reported concussion of the season in the second quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The quarterback took a sack on that play before his head whipped back and hit the ground. He then held his fingers in front of his face, as they appeared to lock up.

He was taken off the field by stretcher and to a local hospital. Tagovailoa missed two games and was limited or out for several weeks of practice after that.

That concussion prompted an initial league and players union probe into the protocol, which led to changes to the NFL's evaluation system and return-to-play guidelines for players who display concussion symptoms.

NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills told NFL.com on Tuesday that Tagovailoa did not exhibit injury behaviors or report symptoms "that would have triggered the protocol" on Sunday in Miami Gardens.

Tagovailoa, who previously called his last concussion-related hiatus "stressful," returned to lead the Dolphins to a five-game winning streak. He threw three touchdown passes in three-consecutive games from Week 8 through Week 10.

The Dolphins now are on a four-game losing streak, but can clinch a playoff berth with wins in their final two games. They also could clinch a berth through several other scenarios, but need to win at least one of their final two games.

Tagovailoa completed 64.8% of his throws for 3,548 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 13 starts this season. He leads the NFL with a 105.5 quarterback rating, 8.9 yards per attempt and 13.7 yards per completion.

Bridgewater completed 61.7% of his throws for 522 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in four appearances this season, including one start.

The Dolphins and New England Patriots will meet at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at Gillette Stadium.