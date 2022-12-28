Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Dec. 28, 2022 / 8:22 AM

College football: NFL legend Ed Reed hired to coach Bethune-Cookman

By Alex Butler
1/5
Former Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed will take over as coach of the Bethune-Cookman football team for the 2023 season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/34f748d1bb75c69cf991ebe60e691058/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Former Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed will take over as coach of the Bethune-Cookman football team for the 2023 season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Pro Football Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed will be the next head coach at Bethune-Cookman University, the Daytona Beach, Fla., school announced.

"Bethune-Cookman University athletics has entered an agreement in principle with Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed to be its 16th head football coach," the school announced Tuesday.

Advertisement

Bethune-Cookman athletic director Reggie Theus announced in November that former coach Terry Sims was fired after seven seasons. Theus, a former NBA All-Star, also serves as the Wildcats' men's basketball coach.

The Wildcats football team went 2-9 in each of the last two seasons. They went 7-4 in 2019 and posted winning records in four of Sims' first five seasons as coach. Fellow former Wildcats coach Brian Jenkins went 46-14 in five seasons with the program from 2010 through 2014.

RELATED Broncos fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett, two others

Reed, 44, worked under coach Mario Cristobal as a support staff member over the last three seasons with the Miami Hurricanes. He also worked as an assistant defensive backs coach in 2016 with the Buffalo Bills.

"We are excited to hear that Ed has been named the head football coach at Bethune-Cookman," Miami athletic director Dan Radakovich said in a news release. "Ed is one of the best to ever wear a Miami Hurricanes uniform and he has served as a great mentor to our student-athletes the past three years.

Advertisement

"He will do a tremendous job leading the Wildcats program and the entire Miami family wishes him all the best."

RELATED NFL Sunday Ticket coming to YouTube in 2023

Reed spent 12 seasons in the NFL. The nine-time Pro Bowl selection, five-time All-Pro and former Defensive Player of the Year was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019.

The Wildcats are set to face Memphis in their season-opener Sept. 2 in Memphis.

RELATED Former Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman dies at 31 after battling cancer

Latest Headlines

Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow among those eyed for NFL's MVP honors
NFL // 4 hours ago
Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow among those eyed for NFL's MVP honors
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is among a small group of candidates who lead the race for 2022 NFL MVP honors with just two weeks remaining in the regular season.
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt says he'll retire after 2022 season
NFL // 18 hours ago
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt says he'll retire after 2022 season
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt will retire after the 2022 season, he announced Tuesday on social media.
Dolphins' Bridgewater prepares to start as QB; Tagovailoa enters concussion protocol
NFL // 21 hours ago
Dolphins' Bridgewater prepares to start as QB; Tagovailoa enters concussion protocol
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins second-string quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is preparing as though he will start in Week 17 after starter Tua Tagovailoa was placed in the concussion protocol, coach Mike McDaniel told reporters.
Hungry defense leads Chargers past Colts to clinch playoff berth
NFL // 1 day ago
Hungry defense leads Chargers past Colts to clinch playoff berth
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Chargers defenders totaled seven sacks and logged three turnovers to fuel a victory over the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL's Week 16 finale. The win also clinched the Chargers' first playoff berth since 2018.
Broncos fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett, two others
NFL // 1 day ago
Broncos fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett, two others
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett, special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes and offensive line coach Butch Barry, the team announced.
Fantasy football: Five must-start QBs for Week 16
NFL // 5 days ago
Fantasy football: Five must-start QBs for Week 16
MIAMI, Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Joe Burrow and Justin Fields are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start quarterbacks for Week 16 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Fantasy football: Freiermuth, Akins among 4 must-start tight ends in Week 16
NFL // 5 days ago
Fantasy football: Freiermuth, Akins among 4 must-start tight ends in Week 16
MIAMI, Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Pat Freiermuth and Jordan Akins are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football tight ends for Week 16. tops his weekly Top 20 rankings for the position.
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts likely out, Gardner Minshew to start vs. Cowboys
NFL // 5 days ago
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts likely out, Gardner Minshew to start vs. Cowboys
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is not expected to play in Week 16 because of a shoulder injury, coach Nick Sirianni told reporters. Backup Gardner Minshew will likely start against the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL Sunday Ticket coming to YouTube in 2023
NFL // 5 days ago
NFL Sunday Ticket coming to YouTube in 2023
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The NFL and Google reached a multi-year agreement to grant YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels the rights to broadcast NFL Sunday Ticket to U.S. customers in 2023, the companies announced Thursday morning.
Former Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman dies at 31 after battling cancer
NFL // 5 days ago
Former Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman dies at 31 after battling cancer
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman, who won a Super Bowl alongside quarterback Peyton Manning in 2016, died after battling cancer, his family announced Thursday. He was 31.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dolphins' Bridgewater prepares to start as QB; Tagovailoa enters concussion protocol
Dolphins' Bridgewater prepares to start as QB; Tagovailoa enters concussion protocol
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt says he'll retire after 2022 season
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt says he'll retire after 2022 season
Buffalo blizzard postpones Blue Jackets-Sabres hockey game
Buffalo blizzard postpones Blue Jackets-Sabres hockey game
Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow among those eyed for NFL's MVP honors
Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow among those eyed for NFL's MVP honors
Broncos fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett, two others
Broncos fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett, two others
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement