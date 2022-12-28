College football: NFL legend Ed Reed hired to coach Bethune-Cookman

1/5

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Pro Football Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed will be the next head coach at Bethune-Cookman University, the Daytona Beach, Fla., school announced. "Bethune-Cookman University athletics has entered an agreement in principle with Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed to be its 16th head football coach," the school announced Tuesday. Advertisement

Bethune-Cookman athletic director Reggie Theus announced in November that former coach Terry Sims was fired after seven seasons. Theus, a former NBA All-Star, also serves as the Wildcats' men's basketball coach.

The Wildcats football team went 2-9 in each of the last two seasons. They went 7-4 in 2019 and posted winning records in four of Sims' first five seasons as coach. Fellow former Wildcats coach Brian Jenkins went 46-14 in five seasons with the program from 2010 through 2014.

Reed, 44, worked under coach Mario Cristobal as a support staff member over the last three seasons with the Miami Hurricanes. He also worked as an assistant defensive backs coach in 2016 with the Buffalo Bills.

"We are excited to hear that Ed has been named the head football coach at Bethune-Cookman," Miami athletic director Dan Radakovich said in a news release. "Ed is one of the best to ever wear a Miami Hurricanes uniform and he has served as a great mentor to our student-athletes the past three years.

"He will do a tremendous job leading the Wildcats program and the entire Miami family wishes him all the best."

Reed spent 12 seasons in the NFL. The nine-time Pro Bowl selection, five-time All-Pro and former Defensive Player of the Year was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019.

The Wildcats are set to face Memphis in their season-opener Sept. 2 in Memphis.