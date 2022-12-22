Trending
Dec. 22, 2022

Former Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman dies at 31 after battling cancer

By Alex Butler
Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman appeared in the Super Bowl twice while with the Denver Broncos. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/f155ee536ab082ed5d87c36eacd6028f/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman appeared in the Super Bowl twice while with the Denver Broncos. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman, who won a Super Bowl alongside quarterback Peyton Manning in 2016, died after battling cancer, his family announced Thursday. He was 31.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K. Hillman Jr.," the family wrote in a statement posted on Hillman's Instagram account. "Ronnie quietly and peacefully transitioned today in the company of his family and close friends.

"We, as the family, appreciate the prayers and kind words that have already been expressed. We ask that you would give us time to process our feelings as we prepare to lay our precious R.J. to rest."

Hillman's family announced Wednesday that the former NFL running back had been diagnosed in August with renal medullary carcinoma, a rare, but aggressive former of cancer that a affects kidneys. They said treatment was unsuccessful and Hillman was in hospice care.

Hillman starred at San Diego State and was a third-round pick by the Broncos in the 2012 NFL Draft.

The 5-foot-9, 200-pound running back shared the Broncos backfield with fellow running backs Knowshon Moreno, Montee Ball and C.J. Anderson in 2013, when Manning set the NFL record for single-season touchdown passes (55).

The Broncos posted 7,317 yards of offense that season, the second-most in NFL history. Hillman later logged a career-high 974 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns in 16 games in 2015. The Broncos went on to win a Super Bowl that postseason.

Hillman split time between the Minnesota Vikings and San Diego Chargers in 2016. He joined the Dallas Cowboys in 2017, but was released before the season.

"We are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman," the Broncos said in a statement. "A key contributor during the winningest four-year period in franchise history, Ronnie was part of two Super Bowl teams and led the Broncos in rushing during our Super Bowl 50 championship season.

"Soft-spoken with a warm smile and quiet intensity, Ronnie was drafted by the Broncos in 2012 and grew into a dynamic player and well-respected teammate. Ronnie will be fondly remembered by our organization, which extends its heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the Hillman family during this difficult time."

Hillman's family said funeral details will be announced later.

