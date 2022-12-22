Trending
Dec. 22, 2022 / 8:01 AM

Eagles lead NFL with 8 Pro Bowl selections; Tua Tagovailoa snubbed

By Alex Butler
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) was selected as the starting quarterback for the NFC at the 2023 Pro Bowl. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) was selected as the starting quarterback for the NFC at the 2023 Pro Bowl.

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- An NFL-best eight players from the Philadelphia Eagles claimed spots for the 2023 Pro Bowl, the league announced. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who won a fan vote, was not selected for the final AFC roster.

The NFL announced the final Pro Bowl roster selections Wednesday night. The reimagined annual NFL All-Star competition will now feature a flag football matchup and skills challenge between the best players of the AFC and NFC.

The Pro Bowl will be held Feb. 5 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Pro Bowl rosters were decided by a consensus voting process between fans, players and coaches. Each group's decision counts as one-third of the final equation.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts got the nod as the NFC's starting quarterback. Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, offensive tackle Lane Johnson, guard Landon Dickerson, center Jason Kelce and cornerback Darius Slay also made the team as starters. Eagles running back Miles Sanders and outside linebacker Haason Reddick were chose as reserves.

The Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs each watched seven players earned Pro Bowl selections.

Cowboys guard Zack Martin, cornerback Trevon Diggs outside linebacker Micah Parsons and return specialist KeVontae Turpin each earned starting spots. Defensive end Demarcus Lawrence, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and running back Tony Pollard were picked as reserves.

Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes was chosen to start at quarterback for the AFC. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center Creed Humphrey, interior lineman Chris Jones and punter Tommy Townsend also earned starting spots. Tackle Orlando Brown and guard Joe Thuney were selected as reserves.

The Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers each had six players picked for the respective AFC and NFC rosters. The Minnesota Vikings had five players picked. The Buffalo Bills, New York Giants, New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders each had four players selected.

The Cincinnati Bengals, Tennessee Titans, Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns each had three players picked.

The NFL announced earlier this week that Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa received a league-high 306,861 votes from fans for the Pro Bowl, but he was not chosen for the final roster.

Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and tight end George Kittle, Ravens guard Kevin Zeitler, Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco and Vikings running back Kene Nwangwu were among the other players who received the most votes, but were not selected for the final rosters.

Fantasy football: Smith, Metcalf among must-start wide receivers for Week 16

