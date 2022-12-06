Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Dec. 6, 2022 / 7:22 AM

Tom Brady, Buccaneers rally past Saints

By Alex Butler
1/5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady orchestrated two clutch touchdown drives to spark a comeback win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday in Tampa, Fla. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/ce28fc3ac00b44d1fce1a266ba2dbe4d/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady orchestrated two clutch touchdown drives to spark a comeback win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday in Tampa, Fla. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Tom Brady threw two fourth quarter touchdowns and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers overcame a late 14-point deficit to rally past the New Orleans Saints in the NFL's Week 13 finale.

Brady completed 36 of 54 passes for 281 yards, two scores and an interception in the 17-16 win Monday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Advertisement

"Just like we drew it up," Brady told reporters at his postgame news conference.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback threw the game-tying touchdown pass to running back Rachaad White with 3 seconds remaining. Ryan Succop followed with the extra point to put the Buccaneers ahead for good.

The Buccaneers totaled 25 first downs and converted 8 of 15 third-down opportunities.

"We are disappointed we lost a game we had a chance to win," Saints coach Dennis Allen said. "We gave ourselves every opportunity and we just didn't get it done."

Advertisement

Succop made a 21-yard kick to put the Buccaneers ahead midway through the first quarter. Veteran quarterback Andy dalton threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to tight end Taysom Hill midway through the second to give the Saints the lead.

Saints linebacker Demario Davis intercepted Brady about 1:30 before halftime. Saints kicker Wil Lutz made a 38-yard field goal on the resulting drive for a 10-3 lead at the break.

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan forced White to fumble on the Buccaneers first drive of the second half. Lutz made a 21-yard field goal about seven minutes later to give the Saints a 13-3 edge. The veteran kicker added another 29-yard kick midway through the fourth quarter for a 13-point lead, but the Saints never scored again.

RELATED Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 13

Brady orchestrated a 10-play, 91-yard drive late in the fourth. He ended that possession with a 1-yard touchdown toss to tight end Cade Otton. The Buccaneers defense then forced a Saints punt.

Brady followed with an 11-play, 63-drive, which ended with his touchdown toss to White and Succop's game-winning extra point.

Advertisement

Dalton completed 20 of 28 passes for 229 yards and a score in the loss. Godwin led the Buccaneers with eight catches for 63 yards. White totaled 69 yards and a score on 15 touches.

The Buccaneers (6-6) will face the San Francisco 49ers at 4:25 p.m. EST Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif. The Saints (4-9) are on bye in Week 14.

This week in the National Football League

The Dallas Cowboys' Tony Pollard scores on a 2-yard run against the Indianapolis Colts at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on December 4, 2022. The Cowboys crushed the Colts 54-19. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Carolina Panthers waive QB Baker Mayfield Jimmy Garoppolo, Lamar Jackson, Kenneth Walker III injured in NFL Week 13

Latest Headlines

Carolina Panthers waive QB Baker Mayfield
NFL // 17 hours ago
Carolina Panthers waive QB Baker Mayfield
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- The Carolina Panthers waived veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield, the team announced Monday.
Jimmy Garoppolo, Lamar Jackson, Kenneth Walker III injured in NFL Week 13
NFL // 22 hours ago
Jimmy Garoppolo, Lamar Jackson, Kenneth Walker III injured in NFL Week 13
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Running back Kenneth Walker III and quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo, Lamar Jackson and Tua Tagovailoa were among the most notable players to sustain injuries in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season.
Cowboys score 8 touchdowns, force 5 turnovers to crush Colts
NFL // 1 day ago
Cowboys score 8 touchdowns, force 5 turnovers to crush Colts
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys totaled eight touchdowns, forced five turnovers and logged 220 rushing yards to clobber the Indianapolis Colts and move to 9-3 on the season.
Fantasy football: Kittle, Kmet among four must-start tight ends in Week 13
NFL // 4 days ago
Fantasy football: Kittle, Kmet among four must-start tight ends in Week 13
MIAMI, Dec. 1 (UPI) -- George Kittle and Cole Kmet are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football tight ends for Week 13. Mark Andrews tops his weekly Top 20 rankings for the position.
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 13
NFL // 4 days ago
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 13
MIAMI, Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Jalen Hurts and Trevor Lawrence are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's six must-start quarterbacks for Week 13 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Ex-teammate rips Kyler Murray, Cardinals QB responds on social media
NFL // 5 days ago
Ex-teammate rips Kyler Murray, Cardinals QB responds on social media
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray took to social media to deny claims of selfishness, after former teammate Patrick Peterson said he "doesn't care about nobody, but Kyler Murray," during a podcast appearance.
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 13
NFL // 5 days ago
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 13
MIAMI, Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Miles Sanders and Jeff Wilson Jr. are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five running backs to avoid for Week 13 of the fantasy football season. Derrick Henry leads his Top 30 weekly rankings for the position.
Fantasy football: Allen, Pickens among must-start wide receivers for Week 13
NFL // 6 days ago
Fantasy football: Allen, Pickens among must-start wide receivers for Week 13
MIAMI, Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Keenan Allen and George Pickens are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's must-start wide receivers for Week 13 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Fantasy football: Goff, Williams, Peoples-Jones lead add/drops for Week 13
NFL // 6 days ago
Fantasy football: Goff, Williams, Peoples-Jones lead add/drops for Week 13
MIAMI, Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Jared Goff, Kyren Williams and Donovan Peoples-Jones lead my fantasy football waiver wire priority list for Week 13 of the 2022 season.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany welcome baby boy
NFL // 6 days ago
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany welcome baby boy
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, are parents of a new baby boy, the couple announced on social media.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jimmy Garoppolo, Lamar Jackson, Kenneth Walker III injured in NFL Week 13
Jimmy Garoppolo, Lamar Jackson, Kenneth Walker III injured in NFL Week 13
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany welcome baby boy
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany welcome baby boy
Cowboys score 8 touchdowns, force 5 turnovers to crush Colts
Cowboys score 8 touchdowns, force 5 turnovers to crush Colts
Carolina Panthers waive QB Baker Mayfield
Carolina Panthers waive QB Baker Mayfield
Bahamas Bowl to launch 43-game college football postseason
Bahamas Bowl to launch 43-game college football postseason
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement