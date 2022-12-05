Carolina Panthers waive QB Baker Mayfield

1/5

Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield joined the franchise in a July trade from the Cleveland Browns. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- The Carolina Panthers waived veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield, the team announced Monday. Mayfield joined the Panthers in a July trade from the Cleveland Browns. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft completed a career-low 57.8% of his throws for 1,313 yards, six scores and six interceptions in seven games this season. Advertisement

He posted a 1-5 record as a starter.

Panthers coach Steve Wilks told reporters Monday that Sam Darnold will start in Week 14. P.J. Walker will be the second-string quarterback.

Steve Wilks speaks to the media on Monday https://t.co/i901lx7m9T— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 5, 2022

"Baker has been nothing but a professional since he's been here," Wilks said. "He is a complete pro. I have tremendous respect for him.

"He and I had a conversation and I talked about my decision at the time. ... This is a tough business. Sitting in this seat, it's a tough decision on my part, but it was something I felt was the best move for the team moving forward."

Mayfield, 27, completed 21 of 33 passes for 196 yards and two interceptions in his last start, a 13-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 20 in Baltimore. Darnold started the next game. He completed 11 of 19 passes for 164 yards and a score, while rushing for another score, in the Panthers' 23-10 win over the Denver Broncos on Dec. 27 in Charlotte, N.C.

The Panthers (4-8) were on bye in Week 13. They will battle the Seattle Seahawks (7-5) at 4:25 p.m. EST Sunday in Seattle.