Dec. 5, 2022 / 2:28 PM

Carolina Panthers waive QB Baker Mayfield

By Alex Butler
Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield joined the franchise in a July trade from the Cleveland Browns. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/a9d1324c024f4bb3a2ac3125a936f87c/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield joined the franchise in a July trade from the Cleveland Browns. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- The Carolina Panthers waived veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield, the team announced Monday.

Mayfield joined the Panthers in a July trade from the Cleveland Browns. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft completed a career-low 57.8% of his throws for 1,313 yards, six scores and six interceptions in seven games this season.

He posted a 1-5 record as a starter.

Panthers coach Steve Wilks told reporters Monday that Sam Darnold will start in Week 14. P.J. Walker will be the second-string quarterback.

"Baker has been nothing but a professional since he's been here," Wilks said. "He is a complete pro. I have tremendous respect for him.

"He and I had a conversation and I talked about my decision at the time. ... This is a tough business. Sitting in this seat, it's a tough decision on my part, but it was something I felt was the best move for the team moving forward."

Mayfield, 27, completed 21 of 33 passes for 196 yards and two interceptions in his last start, a 13-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 20 in Baltimore. Darnold started the next game. He completed 11 of 19 passes for 164 yards and a score, while rushing for another score, in the Panthers' 23-10 win over the Denver Broncos on Dec. 27 in Charlotte, N.C.

The Panthers (4-8) were on bye in Week 13. They will battle the Seattle Seahawks (7-5) at 4:25 p.m. EST Sunday in Seattle.

This week in the National Football League

The Dallas Cowboys' Tony Pollard scores on a 2-yard run against the Indianapolis Colts at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on December 4, 2022. The Cowboys crushed the Colts 54-19. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Jimmy Garoppolo, Lamar Jackson, Kenneth Walker III injured in NFL Week 13 Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany welcome baby boy Cowboys score 8 touchdowns, force 5 turnovers to crush Colts

