Fantasy football: Goff, Williams, Peoples-Jones lead add/drops for Week 13

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is my top waiver wire pickup at the position for Week 13. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Jared Goff, Kyren Williams and Donovan Peoples-Jones lead my fantasy football waiver wire priority list for Week 13 of the 2022 season. The Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers are on bye this week, which means players of those teams should be benched. My Week 13 waiver wire targets include several players who can be used as bye week fill-in starters. Advertisement

Goff and Marcus Mariota are among the players I would consider this week if your normal quarterback faces a tough matchup or is on bye.

Elijah Mitchell and Darnell Mooney are among the players who were injured last week and can be dropped in redraft leagues.

This week also represents one of the last chances to target backup running backs to add to your bench just in case the starters on their respective teams get injured.

Here are my top players to add and top players to drop for Week 13:

ALL-ADD TEAM

QB | Jared Goff, Marcus Mariota; RB | Kyren Williams, Zonovan Knight; WR | Donovan Peoples-Jones, Mack Hollins; TE | Foster Moreau; D/ST | Seahawks; K | Cameron Dicker

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB | Kenny Pickett, Mike White; RB | Jerick McKinnon, Tyler Allgeier; WR | D.J. Chark Jr., Nico Collins; TE | Juwan Johnson; D/ST | Browns; K | Michael Badgley

TOP DROPS

QB | Taylor Heinicke; RB | Elijah Mitchell; WR | Darnell Mooney, Allen Robinson; TE | Cade Otton; D/ST | Dolphins; K | Jason Sanders

Quarterback

Goff threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns in the Detroit Lions' Week 12 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He should be a solid streaming option again this week if you have Kyler Murray on a bye or a quarterback with a bad matchup.

The Lions will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13. The Jaguars allowed the seventh-most passing yards and 10th-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks through 12 weeks.

Look for Goff to throw for at least 275 passing yards. I also expect at least two passing touchdowns from the Lions veteran. He will be a fringe QB1 due to this matchup.

Running back

Running back is a speculative position this week on the waiver wire. Kyren Williams of the Los Angeles Rams is my favorite option. Williams totaled season-highs in touches (14) and yards from scrimmage (60) in a Week 12 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

This week, the Rams will face the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks allowed the second-most receiving yards, third-most fantasy points and fifth-most rushing yards to running backs per game through 12 weeks.

Williams will be inside the RB2 range in my Week 13 running back rankings.

New York Jets running back Zonovan Knight is another speculative waiver wire target this week, but might be more of a long shot when it comes to expected production.

Knight totaled 103 yards from scrimmage on 17 touches in Week 12, when he received an increased workload due to an injury to Jets starter Michael Carter.

Carter is dealing with an ankle injury and his status should be monitored until game time. If he can't play, look for Knight to provide low-end RB2 value.

Wide receiver

Donovan Peoples-Jones is my top wide receiver target. The Cleveland Browns pass catcher logged just 16 yards on just two catches last week. He was on a streak of seven-consecutive games with at least 50 receiving yards entering Week 12.

Look for the Browns veteran to get back on track this week as the team welcomes quarterback Deshaun Watson back from suspension. The boost at the quarterback position, paired with Peoples-Jones' overall consistency, should land this Browns pass catcher on the WR3 radar.

Tight end

Foster Moreau is my top tight end on this week's waiver wire, but should only be picked up if your league requires starting the position. The Las Vegas Raiders pass catcher scored in two of his last three games. He also received an average of 5.1 targets per game through eight appearances.

Like most tight ends, Moreau is a touchdown-or-bust play, but I like his odds due to his recent usage. The Raiders also will face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13. The Chargers allowed the third-most receiving yards and 10th-most fantasy points per game to tight ends through 12 weeks.

I expect Moreau to total at least six catches for 80 yards this week. He will be a Top 5 play if he finds the end zone.

