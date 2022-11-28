Jalen Hurts, Eagles outlast Packers for 10th win

1/5

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) avoids tacklers as he runs upfield against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Jalen Hurts threw two touchdown passes and ran for a career-high 157 yards to help the Philadelphia Eagles outlast the Green Bay Packers in an offensive shootout in Philadelphia. Hurts broke the Eagles' franchise record for rushing yards in a single game by a quarterback in the 40-33 victory Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Eagles running back Miles Sanders chipped in 143 yards and two scores on 21 carries.

"At the end of the day, I've made myself clear, the most important thing is winning," Hurts, who completed 16 of 128 passes for 153 yards, told reporters.

"That's what we came out here and did. Regardless of how it looks any week, we just want to win and get it done."

The Eagles out-gained the Packers 500 to 342 in total yards and held an 11-minute edge in time of possession. They also intercepted Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers twice. Rodgers completed 11 of 16 passes for 140 yards and two scores, but did not play in the fourth quarter due to a ribs injury.

Second-string quarterback Jordan Love played down the stretch. Rodgers said he will undergo further testing on the injury Monday, but "expects" to play in Week 13.

"We put up 33 points and battled against the No. 1 seed," Rodgers said. "I think there is a lot to feel good about. The defense is not going to feel great about some of those things and I turned the ball over twice, but we put ourselves in position."

Packers wide receiver Christian Watson totaled a game-high 110 yards and a score on four catches. Running back Aaron Jones totaled 99 yards from scrimmage on 15 touches.

The Eagles opened the game with a 10-play. 75-yard drive. Running back Kenneth Gainwell ended that possession with a 4-yard touchdown run.

Eagles cornerback Josiah Scott intercepted Rodgers on the next drive. Sanders ran for a 15-yard touchdown about a minute later for a 13-0 Eagles lead.

The Packers then scored on each of their next two drives to take a 14-13 lead. Running back A.J. Dillon ran for a 20-yard score midway through the first for the first points of the rally.

Rodgers threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Randall Cobb less than four minutes later. The Eagles responded with a 7-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Sanders ran for a 2-yard score at the start of the second quarter to end that drive.

Eagles safety Reed Blankenship intercepted Rodgers on the next drive, but the Eagles couldn't capitalize on that turnover. Packers safety Rudy Ford forced Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown to fumble six plays later. Linebacker Quay Walker recovered the loose ball and carried the fumble return 63 yards to the Philadelphia 13-yard line.

Rodgers threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Jones about a minute later to tie the score at 20-20.

Hurts threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Quez Watkins in the final seconds of the second quarter to help the Eagles take a 27-20 lead at halftime. The Eagles pushed their lead to 14 points with an 11-play 86-yard touchdown drive to open the third quarter. Hurts threw a 6-yard pass to A.J. Brown for that score.

Mason Crosby made a 29-yard field goal about five minutes later to cut the deficit to 11, but Eagles kicker Jake Elliott made a 31-yard field goal on the next possession to push the lead back to 14.

Love then entered the game in the fourth quarter and threw a 63-yard touchdown toss to Christian Watson with about nine minutes remaining, but the Packers never scored another touchdown.

Elliott made a 54-yard field goal on the Eagles next possession. Crosby made a 33-yard kick less than two minutes later for the final points of the night.

The Eagles (10-1) will host the Tennessee Titans (7-4) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in Philadelphia. The Packers (4-8) will face the Chicago Bears (3-9) at 1 p.m. Sunday in Chicago.