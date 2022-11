Former Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) pressures Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) as he throws the football Sunday at Wembley in London. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins and new outside linebacker Bradley Chubb agreed to a five-year contract extension, a league source told UPI on Thursday. Sources told NFL Network and ESPN that the deal is worth up to $111.25 million. Chubb joined the team Tuesday in a trade from the Denver Broncos. Advertisement

The 2020 Pro Bowl selection was set to become a free agent next off-season and is now signed through the 2027 season.

Chubb, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, logged 26 combined tackles, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass defensed in eight games this season for the Broncos.

The 6-foot-4, 275-pound pass rusher totaled 170 combined tackles, 33 tackles for a loss, 26 sacks, six forced fumbles and a fumble recovery through his first 49 career starts.

The Dolphins (5-3) will face the Chicago Bears at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago.

This week in the National Football League