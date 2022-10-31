Advertisement
49ers' Christian McCaffrey matches LaDainian Tomlinson feat with TD trio vs. Rams

By Alex Butler
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey hauls in a touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/7a7fcb8a8489767390027e8b7a198c37/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey hauls in a touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Star running back Christian McCaffrey became the first player since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2005 to throw for, run for and catch a touchdown in the same game with a touchdown trio in the San Francisco 49ers' Week 8 win.

McCaffrey totaled 149 yards from scrimmage on 26 touches in the 31-14 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. He also completed his lone pass attempt for a 34-yard score.

"There is still a lot of meat on the bone I left out there," McCaffrey told reporters in his postgame news conference.

The Rams took an early edge with quarterback Matthew Stafford running for a 1-yard score at the end of the first quarter. The 49ers then scored on a 6-play, 76-yard drive. McCaffrey threw his 34-yard touchdown toss to wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk to end that possession.

The Rams answered with a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive on the next possession. Stafford threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Cooper Kupp to end that drive.

The 49ers responded with 24 unanswered points to seal the victory.

Kicker Robbie Gould made a 29-yard field goal toward the end of the second quarter to cut the deficit to 4 points at halftime.

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo then threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to McCaffrey with about 2 minutes left in the third quarter.

McCaffrey ran for a 1-yard score on the 49ers' next possession to complete his touchdown hat trick. Garoppolo threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to George Kittle for the final score of the day.

McCaffrey, who joined the 49ers in an Oct. 21 trade, totaled 62 yards from scrimmage on 10 touches in Week 7. He logged 881 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns on 154 touches through his first eight games this season.

"He's very businesslike and anything you ask him to do, he seems to just get excited and knows he can do it," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said of McCaffrey.

McCaffrey also threw a 50-yard touchdown pass during the 2018 season with the Panthers. McCaffrey, Tomlinson, David Patten and Walter Payton are the only four players to threw for, rush for and catch a touchdown pass in a single game since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.

The 49ers (4-4) will go on bye in Week 9. They will host the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) at 8:20 p.m. EST Nov. 13 in Santa Clara, Calif. The Rams (3-4) will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) at 4:25 p.m. EST Sunday in Tampa, Fla.

