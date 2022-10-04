Trending
NFL
Oct. 4, 2022 / 7:31 AM

Deebo Samuel, defense lead 49ers over Rams

By Alex Butler
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) pulls his foot from the grasp of Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey en route to a 57-yard score Monday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/053a72b713e1ae2ece7bdfbfd6326476/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Deebo Samuel logged 115 receiving yards -- including a beautiful 57-yard touchdown -- and the San Francisco 49ers defense held the Los Angeles Rams to just 9 points in a dominant win to cap off Week 4 of the NFL season.

Veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo completed 16 of 27 passes for 239 yards and a score in the 24-9 victory Monday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Running back Jeff Wilson ran for 74 yards and a score on 18 carries.

"Every time I get a chance to get the ball in my hands, it's just my mentality of trying to make it a big play," Samuel told reporters.

"It's just second nature to me right now."

Defensive ends Samson Ebukam and Nick Bosa logged two sacks apiece in the victory. Deommodore Lenoir, Hassan Ridgeway and Charles Omenihu also picked up sacks for the 49ers, who did not allow a sack on offense.

RELATED N.Y. Jets greats Marvin Powell, 67, Jim Sweeney, 60, die

"I think [our ceiling is] to be best in the league," Bosa said. "It's kind of our mindset every year and this year we have the personnel to do it.

"Not that we haven't in the past, but now at all three levels are elite players."

Rams kicker Matt Gay made a 39-yard field goal on the game's opening possession for a 3-0 edge. Wilson ripped through the defensive line and found the end zone on a 32-yard run on the next drive and the 49ers never trailed again.

Gay made another 29-yard kick midway through the second. Samuel answered with his 57-yard touchdown connection with Garoppolo less than five minutes later and the 49ers led 14-6 at halftime.

Gay made another 26-yard kick late in the third quarter for the Rams' final points of the night. Fellow kicker Robbie Gould made a 24-yard attempt seven seconds into the fourth to push the 49ers lead back to eight points.

49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga intercepted Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford about eight minutes later. He returned that interception for a 52-yard touchdown for the final points of the night.

Stafford completed 32 of 48 passes for 254 yards and an interception. He also lost a fumble. Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp totaled 14 catches for 122 yards. Tight end Tyler Higbee caught 10 passes for 73 yards in the loss.

"The story of the night, from an offensive perspective, was self-inflicted wounds," Rams coach Sean McVay said. "Just above the neck errors, where we're not doing the things that we're capable of, and I expect us to be better than that."

The Rams (2-2) will host the Dallas Cowboys (3-1) at 4:25 p.m. EDT Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The 49ers (2-2) will face the Carolina Panthers (1-3) at 4:05 p.m. Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

