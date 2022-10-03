N.Y. Jets greats Marvin Powell, 67, Jim Sweeney, 60, die

1/3

The New York Jets said former All-Pro offensive lineman Marvin Powell died Friday, but did not disclose his cause of death. Photo courtesy of the New York Jets

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Longtime New York Jets offensive linemen Marvin Powell and Jim Sweeney have died, the Jets announced. Powell was 67. Sweeney was 60. The Jets said Sunday that Powell died Friday and Sweeney died Saturday. They did not disclose the causes of their deaths. Advertisement

"Our entire Jets family is saddened to learn of the passing of longtime and outstanding Jets, Marvin Powell and Jim Sweeney," Jets owner Woody Johnson tweeted.

"We're thinking of their families."

Powell joined the Jets as the No. 4 overall pick in the 1977 NFL Draft. He appeared in 133 games over his 11-year NFL career. He spent nine seasons with the Jets and two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Powell was a five-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro at tackle.

Sweeney joined the Jets as a second-round pick in the 1984 NFL Draft. He spent 11 of his 16 seasons with the franchise. He also spent four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and one season with the Seattle Seahawks. He lined up at guard, center and tackle.

Sweeney and Powell were teammates in 1984 and 1985. The Jets ranked seventh in scoring and fourth in yards in 1985, while led by Pro Bowl quarterback Ken O'Brien and running back Freeman McNeil.

"Marvin was one of the best linemen I've ever seen," former Jets wide receiver Wesley Walker told the team website. "He was just a physical specimen. He was just good. I just loved him."

Powell also served as president of the NFL Players Association. The former University of Southern California star also is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. In 1987, he earned a degree from New York Law School.

Sweeney played at Pittsburgh and went on to coach at Duquesne and Albany. He also coached at Pittsburgh's Peters Township High School and South Fayette High School.

