Mac Jones, Dalvin Cook among NFL stars injured in Week 3

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (R) braces for a hit from Baltimore Ravens defender Josh Bynes on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Photo by Amanda Sabga/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Sept. 26 (UPI) -- New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook were among the star players to sustain injuries in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season. Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas were among the other top players injured through Sunday's slate of Week 3 games. Advertisement

Players hurt Sunday will undergo additional tests and scans to determine the extent of their injuries and potential timelines to return.

Jones limped off the field, favoring his left ankle, in the fourth quarter of the Patriots' 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in Foxborough, Mass.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick told reporters Monday morning that he wouldn't speculate on Jones' injury, but sources told NFL Network, the Boston Globe and ESPN that Jones is believed to have sustained a high-ankle sprain and could land on injured reserve.

Veteran backup Brian Hoyer is the Patriots' second-string quarterback. Rookie Bailey Zappe, a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, is the Patriots' third-string option. The Patriots will play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in Green Bay, Wis.

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said that running back Dalvin Cook sustained a shoulder injury in a 28-24 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday in Minneapolis. He said Cook is "day-to-day," should be ready to play in Week 4.

Alexander Mattison is the Vikings' second-string running back. The Vikings will take on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in London.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus told reporters that running back David Montgomery sustained lower-leg injuries in a 23-20 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday in Chicago.

Montgomery left the game in the first quarter and did not return. Backup running back ran for 157 yards and two touchdowns in relief of Montgomery and could be in line to take over the workload if Montgomery misses time.

Eberflus said Montgomery is "day-to-day." The Bears (2-1) will face the New York Giants (2-0) on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

Saints coach Dennis Allen said wide receiver Michael Thomas sustained a toe injury in the fourth quarter of a 22-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Charlotte, N.C. He did not return.

Fellow Saints wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Tre'Quan Smith also were hurt and did not return. Landry injured his ankle, while Smith sustained a concussion.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs and Saints offensive lineman Andrus Peat were among the other players who sustained concussions in Week 3.

Tagovailoa also was evaluated for a concussion at halftime of the Dolphins' Week 3 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins initially said he sustained a head injury and he returned in the third quarter.

Tagovailoa and coach Mike McDaniel said after the game that he sustained a back injury and pass through the concussion protocol. He will undergo follow up tests Monday. The Dolphins will play the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday in Cincinnati.

The Giants will host the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) in the final game of Week 3 at 8:15 p.m. EDT Monday in East Rutherford.