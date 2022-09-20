Advertisement
Sept. 20, 2022 / 1:33 PM / Updated at 12:09 PM

Fantasy football: Kirk, Lockett among must-start wide receivers for Week 3

By Alex Butler
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk (L) scores a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/1c617e0201f9a8c60ca9b392439688c8/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
MIAMI, Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Christian Kirk and Tyler Lockett are among my must-start wide receivers for Week 3 of the 2022 fantasy football season.

Each of my must-start pass catchers ranks inside the top 42 of my rankings, which means they should be in lineups for leagues with at least 14 teams that can start up to three wide receivers.

Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson is the top player in my overall Top 50 wide receiver rankings for Week 3. Cooper Kupp, Stefon Diggs, Ja'Marr Chase and A.J. Brown also are in my Top 5.

Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, Christian Kirk, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Courtland Sutton are among my Top 10 options and should be in every starting lineup.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk scores a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
Christian Kirk

Kirk stock owners were among my Week 2 winners. The Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver averaged nine targets per game through the first two weeks of the season. He caught six passes in each of those games. Kirk started the season with a 117-yard day against the Washington Commanders. He reached the end zone twice in a Week 2 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

This week, the Jaguars will face the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers allowed 141 yards and a score to Davante Adams in Week 1. They allowed 50 yards and a score to Justin Watson in Week 2.

Kirk is my No. 8 option this week. I expect at least 100 yards and a score from the rising star.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) is a solid fantasy football WR2 for Week 3. File Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI

Tyler Lockett

Lockett drew just four targets in Week 1, but earned 11 looks in Week 2. The Seattle Seahawks star went off for nine catches for 107 yards in Week 2 and should turn in another impressive performance this week, when the Seahawks host the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons allowed the second-most fantasy points to wide receivers through the first two weeks of the season. They allowed 108 yards and two scores to Cooper Kupp and 53 yards and a score to Allen Robinson in Week 2.

Look for Lockett to get at least 10 targets in this matchup. My No. 12 wide receiver for Week 3 should provide at least 80 yards and a score for his fantasy stock owners.

Amari Cooper

Cooper was my No. 19 option, but removed from my rankings due to his Thursday game.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) is my No. 20 option for Week 3. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI

Adam Thielen

Thielen tied fellow Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson with a team-high 10 receiving touchdowns last season, but failed to find the end zone through his first two games this season.

He totaled just 36 yards in Week 1. He was off to a very slow start in Week 2, but came alive late with four catches for 52 yards in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Look for the Vikings to rebound strong when they host the Detroit Lions on Sunday in Minneapolis. The Lions allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to wide receivers through two weeks. They also just allowed Carson Wentz to throw for 337 yards and three scores.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins show tee off on this defense for at least 300 yards and three scores. Thielen is a near lock for at least one touchdown. He is my No. 20 option.

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (R) is a solid WR3 play for Week 3. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI

Jakobi Meyers

Meyers, as previously mentioned, provided his fantasy football stock owners with WR2-level production in Week 2. He should do the same this week, when the New England Patriots host the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens just allowed a record day to Miami Dolphins wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, with the pass catchers hauling in more than 170 yards and two scores apiece. The Patriots passing game likely won't be quite as prolific, but there should be enough volume for Meyers to be on your WR2 radar.

Meyers, who totaled 13 targets in Week 2, is my No. 24 option for Week 3.

Week 3 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings vs. DET

2. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams at ARI

3. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills at MIA

4. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals at NYJ

5. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles at WAS

6. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins vs. BUF

7. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders at TEN

8. Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars at LAC

9. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions at MIN

10. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos vs. SF

11. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers vs. JAX

12. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks vs. ATL

13. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints at CAR

14. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals at NYJ

15. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers at DEN

16. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets vs. CIN

17. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons at SEA

18. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings vs. DET

19. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins vs. BUF

20. Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans at CHI

21. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers vs. NO

22. Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens at NE

23. Allen Robinson, Los Angeles Rams at ARI

24. Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots vs. BAL

25. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders vs. PHI

26. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers at DEN

27. Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders vs. PHI

28. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys at NYG

29. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks vs. ATL

30. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles at. WAS

31. Treylon Burks, Tennessee Titans vs. LV

32. Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders at TEN

33. Gabriel Davis, Buffalo Bills at MIA

34. Russell Gage, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. GB

35. Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens at NE

36. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kansas City Chiefs at IND

37. Marquise Brown, Arizona Cardinals vs. LAR

38. Sterling Shepard, New York Giants vs. DAL

39. Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders vs. PHI

40-. Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears vs. HOU

41. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints at CAR

42. Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers at TB

43. Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts vs. KC

44. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos vs. SF

45. Robbie Anderson, Carolina Panthers vs. NO

46. Noah Brown, Dallas Cowboys at NYG

47. Josh Palmer, Los Angeles Chargers vs. JAX

48. Nelson Agholor, New England Patriots vs. BAL

49. Scotty Miller, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. GB

50. Nico Collins, Houston Texans at CHI

