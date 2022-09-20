Fantasy football: Kirk, Lockett among must-start wide receivers for Week 3

1/5
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk (L) scores a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
MIAMI, Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Christian Kirk and Tyler Lockett are among my must-start wide receivers for Week 3 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Each of my must-start pass catchers ranks inside the top 42 of my rankings, which means they should be in lineups for leagues with at least 14 teams that can start up to three wide receivers.
Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson is the top player in my overall Top 50 wide receiver rankings for Week 3. Cooper Kupp, Stefon Diggs, Ja'Marr Chase and A.J. Brown also are in my Top 5.
Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, Christian Kirk, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Courtland Sutton are among my Top 10 options and should be in every starting lineup.
Christian Kirk
Kirk stock owners were among my Week 2 winners. The Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver averaged nine targets per game through the first two weeks of the season. He caught six passes in each of those games. Kirk started the season with a 117-yard day against the Washington Commanders. He reached the end zone twice in a Week 2 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
This week, the Jaguars will face the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers allowed 141 yards and a score to Davante Adams in Week 1. They allowed 50 yards and a score to Justin Watson in Week 2.
Kirk is my No. 8 option this week. I expect at least 100 yards and a score from the rising star.
Seattle Seahawks
wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) is a solid fantasy football WR2 for Week 3. File Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI
Tyler Lockett
Lockett drew just four targets in Week 1, but earned 11 looks in Week 2. The Seattle Seahawks star went off for nine catches for 107 yards in Week 2 and should turn in another impressive performance this week, when the Seahawks host the Atlanta Falcons.
The Falcons allowed the second-most fantasy points to wide receivers through the first two weeks of the season. They allowed 108 yards and two scores to Cooper Kupp and 53 yards and a score to Allen Robinson in Week 2.
Look for Lockett to get at least 10 targets in this matchup. My No. 12 wide receiver for Week 3 should provide at least 80 yards and a score for his fantasy stock owners.
Amari Cooper
Cooper was my No. 19 option, but removed from my rankings due to his Thursday game.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen
(19) is my No. 20 option for Week 3. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI
Adam Thielen
Thielen tied fellow Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson with a team-high 10 receiving touchdowns last season, but failed to find the end zone through his first two games this season.
He totaled just 36 yards in Week 1. He was off to a very slow start in Week 2, but came alive late with four catches for 52 yards in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Look for the Vikings to rebound strong when they host the Detroit Lions on Sunday in Minneapolis. The Lions allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to wide receivers through two weeks. They also just allowed Carson Wentz to throw for 337 yards and three scores.
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins show tee off on this defense for at least 300 yards and three scores. Thielen is a near lock for at least one touchdown. He is my No. 20 option.
New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (R) is a solid WR3 play for Week 3. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI
Jakobi Meyers
Meyers, as previously mentioned, provided his fantasy football stock owners with WR2-level production in Week 2. He should do the same this week, when the New England Patriots host the Baltimore Ravens.
The Ravens just allowed a record day to Miami Dolphins wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, with the pass catchers hauling in more than 170 yards and two scores apiece. The Patriots passing game likely won't be quite as prolific, but there should be enough volume for Meyers to be on your WR2 radar.
Meyers, who totaled 13 targets in Week 2, is my No. 24 option for Week 3.
Week 3 fantasy football wide receiver rankings
1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings vs. DET
2. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams at ARI
3. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills at MIA
4. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals at NYJ
5. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles at WAS
6. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins vs. BUF
7. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders at TEN
8. Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars at LAC
9. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions at MIN
10. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos vs. SF
11. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers vs. JAX
12. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks vs. ATL
13. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints at CAR
14. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals at NYJ
15. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers at DEN
16. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets vs. CIN
17. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons at SEA
18. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings vs. DET
19. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins vs. BUF
20. Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans at CHI
21. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers vs. NO
22. Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens at NE
23. Allen Robinson, Los Angeles Rams at ARI
24. Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots vs. BAL
25. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders vs. PHI
26. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers at DEN
27. Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders vs. PHI
28. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys at NYG
29. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks vs. ATL
30. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles at. WAS
31. Treylon Burks, Tennessee Titans vs. LV
32. Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders at TEN
33. Gabriel Davis, Buffalo Bills at MIA
34. Russell Gage, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. GB
35. Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens at NE
36. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kansas City Chiefs at IND
37. Marquise Brown, Arizona Cardinals vs. LAR
38. Sterling Shepard, New York Giants vs. DAL
39. Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders vs. PHI
40-. Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears vs. HOU
41. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints at CAR
42. Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers at TB
43. Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts vs. KC
44. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos vs. SF
45. Robbie Anderson, Carolina Panthers vs. NO
46. Noah Brown, Dallas Cowboys at NYG
47. Josh Palmer, Los Angeles Chargers vs. JAX
48. Nelson Agholor, New England Patriots vs. BAL
49. Scotty Miller, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. GB
50. Nico Collins, Houston Texans at CHI
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Damarion Williams deflects a touchdown pass intended for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle during the second half of an NFL game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on September 18, 2022. Miami won 42-38
after scoring four touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo