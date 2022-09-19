Watch Live
Funeral procession for Queen Elizabeth II arrives in Windsor
Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Sept. 19, 2022 / 9:42 AM

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa 'learned about himself' in comeback win, coach says

By Alex Butler
1/5
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throws downfield against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at M&amp;T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/340dc9b9ab888b5b77883285ceeae4b2/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throws downfield against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Tua Tagovailoa "learned something about himself," and teammates now see what he is capable after he sparked a comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens with a career-best effort.

Tagovailoa completed 36 of 50 passes for a career-high 469 yards and six touchdowns in the 42-38 victory Sunday in Baltimore. The Dolphins trailed by 21 points at the start of the fourth quarter and outscored the Ravens 28-3 over the final 15 minutes.

Advertisement

McDaniel said earlier this year that Tagovailoa sometimes struggles with being too hard on himself in response to mistakes. He said the quarterback responded differently Sunday, after he threw his second interception of the day late in the second quarter.

"I think it was a moment that he will never forget," McDaniel told reporters. "Hopefully he can use [the lesson] moving forward. We basically had to play perfect complimentary football to come back from a deficit like that, and this is a really good team.

Advertisement

"So, I couldn't be happier with him, and his teammates know. His teammates learned a lot about him, and I think he learned something about himself."

Tagovailoa orchestrated a 12-play, 75-yard drive to start the second half. He ended the possession with a 14-yard touchdown toss to tight end Mike Gesicki.

The Dolphins punted on their next drive, but scored touchdowns on each of their final four possessions.

RELATED Tua Tagovailoa unaffected by Dolphins' interest in Tom Brady, coach says

Tagovailoa connected with wide receiver River Cracraft for a 2-yard score about three minutes into the fourth quarter.

He then tossed 48-yard and 60-yard touchdowns to Tyreek Hill on the next two respective drives. He threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jaylen Waddle for the go-ahead score with 14 seconds remaining.

"Mike [McDaniel] told us this in our team meeting, that this is going to be a great opportunity for us," Tagovailoa said. "[He said] that if we do ever get down against these guys, we know that you're not looking to put your head down.

RELATED Mike McDaniel uses his vulnerability, lessons from past to coach Dolphins

"We're always going to be in the game and just play one play at a time. And Mike is always going to say this, this is kind of like the mindset for our team, is that adversity is opportunity. And that's how we played."

Hill totaled 11 catches for 190 yards and two touchdowns for the Dolphins. Waddle logged 11 catches for 171 yards and two scores.

"I don't have to say too much," Hill said. "All you've got to do is look at his game film. It's Tua, and who he is and how consistent he is. You know that last drive we had, it really showed me who he is as a leader."

Tagovailoa leads the NFL with 369.5 passing yards per game. His seven total touchdown passes are tied with Patrick Mahomes and Carson Wentz for the most in the league.

"Now, maybe Tua will listen to me," McDaniel said. "What I mean by that is, I've said it to you guys before. It's awesome to be critical of yourself. That's good. He has a high standard for himself.

"But after the first game, I just wanted to see the guy enjoy playing football and understand that, yes, we want to make the perfect read and the perfect throw every time. But, who cares if you just get better at one thing.

Advertisement

"You're going to be pretty good at the end of the season. Let's just press forward."

The Dolphins (2-0) will host the Buffalo Bills (1-0) at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Read More

Dolphins coach observed key to QB Tua Tagovailoa development at luau

Latest Headlines

49ers QB Trey Lance sustains season-ending ankle injury
NFL // 3 hours ago
49ers QB Trey Lance sustains season-ending ankle injury
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance's first full season as an NFL starter came to an abrupt end in Week 2 with a season-ending ankle injury, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters.
Fantasy football injuries: Dobbins, Higgins trend toward playing; Kittle's Week 2 status murky
NFL // 2 days ago
Fantasy football injuries: Dobbins, Higgins trend toward playing; Kittle's Week 2 status murky
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- J.K. Dobbins and Tee Higgins were among the players who entered the week with injury issues, but appear ready to suit up in Week 2 of the fantasy football season, while other NFL players remain in question to play.
Fantasy football: Six must-start quarterbacks for Week 2
NFL // 4 days ago
Fantasy football: Six must-start quarterbacks for Week 2
MIAMI, Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Matthew Stafford of the Detroit Lions is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's six must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 2. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is my top-ranked passer.
NFL, college football, golf, NASCAR pack weekend sports slate
NFL // 3 days ago
NFL, college football, golf, NASCAR pack weekend sports slate
MIAMI, Sept. 16 (UPI) -- More than 100 college football and NFL matchups, dozens of MLB and soccer games and a LIV Golf tournament fill the weekend sports schedule. A boxing title fight and NASCAR Cup Series playoff race also will air.
Fantasy football: Kamara among five running backs to avoid in Week 2
NFL // 4 days ago
Fantasy football: Kamara among five running backs to avoid in Week 2
MIAMI, Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Alvin Kamara is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five running backs to avoid for Week 2 of the fantasy football season. New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley leads his Top 30 weekly rankings.
Fantasy football: St. Brown, Robinson among must-start wide receivers for Week 2
NFL // 5 days ago
Fantasy football: St. Brown, Robinson among must-start wide receivers for Week 2
MIAMI, Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Amon-Ra St. Brown and Allen Robinson are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's must-start wide receivers for Week 2 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Mahomes, Chiefs hold off Herbert's Chargers in AFC West showdown
NFL // 3 days ago
Mahomes, Chiefs hold off Herbert's Chargers in AFC West showdown
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- A 99-yard interception return for a touchdown by rookie cornerback Jaylen Watson proved to be the difference in the Kansas City Chiefs' first matchup of 2022 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Fantasy football: Four must-start NFL tight ends for Week 2
NFL // 3 days ago
Fantasy football: Four must-start NFL tight ends for Week 2
MIAMI, Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Dalton Schultz is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football tight ends for Week 2. Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce tops my weekly Top 20 rankings for the position.
Rams RB Cam Akers didn't expect limited Week 1 workload, plans to 'learn' from coach
NFL // 4 days ago
Rams RB Cam Akers didn't expect limited Week 1 workload, plans to 'learn' from coach
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Cam Akers didn't expect to receive a limited workload in Week 1 and plans to "learn from" coach Sean McVay and show more of his capabilities moving forward, the Los Angeles Rams running back told reporters.
Steelers' T.J. Watt won't need season-ending surgery, could miss six weeks
NFL // 4 days ago
Steelers' T.J. Watt won't need season-ending surgery, could miss six weeks
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt does not need season-ending surgery on the pectoral muscle injury he sustained in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

49ers QB Trey Lance sustains season-ending ankle injury
49ers QB Trey Lance sustains season-ending ankle injury
Fantasy football: Four must-start NFL tight ends for Week 2
Fantasy football: Four must-start NFL tight ends for Week 2
Fantasy football: Six must-start quarterbacks for Week 2
Fantasy football: Six must-start quarterbacks for Week 2
LIV Golf Chicago champ Cameron Smith wanted to 'prove' he is 'still a great player'
LIV Golf Chicago champ Cameron Smith wanted to 'prove' he is 'still a great player'
Gray, Wilson lead Aces past Sun for WNBA title
Gray, Wilson lead Aces past Sun for WNBA title
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement