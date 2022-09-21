Trending
Sept. 21, 2022 / 9:16 AM

Tua Tagovailoa, Darius Slay among NFL Player of the Week winners for Week 2

By Alex Butler
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throws against Baltimore Ravens defenders Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Photo by David Tulis/UPI
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throws against Baltimore Ravens defenders Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay are among the six winners of Player of the Week honors from Week 2, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Tagovailoa claimed AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for the first time of his career. The Dolphins quarterback completed 36 of 50 attempts and totaled career-highs with 469 passing yards, six touchdown passes and a 124.1 passer rating in a comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in Baltimore.

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. He logged a 99-yard interception return for a score in the Chiefs' Week 2 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The return was the longest go-ahead, fourth-quarter touchdown scored by a rookie in NFL history.

New York Jets punter Braden Mann won the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week Award. Mann converted the first successful onside kick of the season in the Jets' comeback win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in Cleveland. He also converted a 17-yard pass during a fake punt attempt and punted four times.

Slay won NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. The Eagles defender logged a career-high five passes defensed and two interceptions in a win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday in Philadelphia. Slay earned Player of the Week honors four times previously.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week. He totaled nine catches for 116 yards and two scores and 68 rushing yards in a Week 2 win over the Washington Commanders.

Slay also became the first player in Lions history to total at least eight catches and a score in six-consecutive games.

New York Giants kicker Graham Gano was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Gano made a league-high four field goals, including a game-winning 56-yard attempt, in a win over the Carolina Panthers.

Saquon Barkley, Uchenna Nwosu and Zech McPhearson were the NFC Players of the Week for Week 1. Patrick Mahomes, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Cade York claimed the AFC honors in Week 1.

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Damarion Williams deflects a touchdown pass intended for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle during the second half of an NFL game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on September 18, 2022. Miami won 42-38 after scoring four touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

