Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Aug. 19, 2022 / 9:13 AM

Dolphins coach observed key to QB Tua Tagovailoa development at luau

By Alex Butler
1/5
Dolphins coach observed key to QB Tua Tagovailoa development at luau
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was hired in February after the franchise fired Brian Flores. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Mike McDaniel observed what a key component of his job would be when he made an observation about quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at an off-season luau charity event, the Miami Dolphins coach said.

McDaniel spoke about the observation during an appearance Thursday on The Dan LeBatard Show with Stugotz. The first-year head coach, who was hired in February, attended the Luau with Tua on April 9 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Calif.

Advertisement

"There was one moment, in particular, when he had the [Tua] Foundation event," McDaniel said. "I went and attended that. It was the [oddest] thing, this guy that was quiet. ... You could tell he was trying to please, but just feeling out how you wanted him to act."

Tagovailoa, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, appeared in just 23 of a possible 33 games over his first two seasons. He sat behind Ryan Fitzpatrick on the team's depth chart as a rookie, battled injuries and was benched several times during that span.

Advertisement

The team went on to fire former coach Brian Flores, make heavy financial investments in its offense and hire McDaniel, who is known for his keen offensive mind.

McDaniel said Tagovailoa was "guarded" and had mental "scars" when he first met the quarterback. The coach also said he recognized Tagovailoa as an "insanely accurate quarterback" and he didn't think he was previously "put in the best position, necessarily."

"He jumps on stage [at the luau] with some bongos in the background and is dancing with this glow, his chest out, like confidence and bravado," McDaniel said. "It was like magnetic. I was like that's it."

RELATED Mike McDaniel uses his vulnerability, lessons from past to coach Dolphins

McDaniel said what he observed was "the spirit of the athlete."

"If we can bring it out on that field, that's how you can play the quarterback position the best way," McDaniel said.

Tagovailoa admitted earlier this off-season that he had a "guarded" personality. McDaniel and Tagovailoa's teammates said earlier this year that the quarterback is starting to "let his guard down" and keeping his confidence high.

RELATED Dolphins' Tagovailoa, who hoped to keep marriage private, calls leak 'disrespectful'

McDaniel worked on getting that guard to lower by frequently confronting the quarterback in the hallway and popping into meetings and the weight room just to talk.

Advertisement

"I've got to really get to know you, really get to understand and feel comfortable," Tagovailoa said in June.

The quarterback said he has "never been around a coach" like McDaniel, whom he said is "extremely positive." He also said "teaching and helping" are key characteristics of McDaniel's coaching style. McDaniel told UPI last month that he uses his "vulnerability" and shares past lessons he learned through personal adversity to communicate with Dolphins players.

Based on his latest revelation, he also leans heavily on observations.

"I saw that [from Tagovailoa at the luau] and that was my immediate job: to get him like he was on stage," McDaniel said Thursday. "Just with his aura, because his skill set is crazy."

But McDaniel, who says Tagovailoa throws the "most accurate, catchable ball" he has ever seen, won't "force" his efforts to help the Ewa Beach, Hawaii, native channel his on-stage confidence to Sundays.

"His personality is coming out on the football field the way it should, in an authentic way," McDaniel said. "It's not forced."

The Dolphins will host the Las Vegas Raiders in a preseason game at 7 p.m. EDT Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Tagovailoa did not play in the team's first preseason game, a 26-24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday in Tampa, Fla.

Advertisement

McDaniel did not say earlier this week if Tagovailoa and other starters would play this Saturday, but the quarterback said he wants to take the field against the Raiders.

"I wanted to play last week too, at least a couple of snaps," Tagovailoa told reporters Wednesday. "But Mike decided that then wasn't the time.

"Hopefully he gives the first offense an opportunity to go out there. ... We just figure out things on our own when we're out there playing."

Buccaneers, Dolphins practice together

The Miami Dolphins' Braylon Sanders (L) hauls in a pass under pressure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Zyon McCollum during a joint practice at the Buccaneer's training center in Tampa, Fla., on August 10, 2022. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Tua Tagovailoa unaffected by Dolphins' interest in Tom Brady, coach says

Latest Headlines

Buccaneers unsure when QB Tom Brady will return from leave of absence
NFL // 3 hours ago
Buccaneers unsure when QB Tom Brady will return from leave of absence
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are unsure of when quarterback Tom Brady will return from his excused leave of absence and report back to the team, coach Todd Bowles told reporters.
NFL preseason, golf playoffs, Little League World Series pack weekend sports
NFL // 6 hours ago
NFL preseason, golf playoffs, Little League World Series pack weekend sports
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A batch of NFL preseason games, golf's FedExCup Playoffs and the Little League World Series baseball tournament are among the top events set to take place this weekend. MLB, NASCAR and soccer also should entertain fans.
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended for 11 games, fined $5 million
NFL // 21 hours ago
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended for 11 games, fined $5 million
MIAMI, Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The NFL and NFL Players Association agreed to suspend Deshaun Watson for 11 games and to fine the Cleveland Browns quarterback $5 million for violating the NFL personal conduct policy, the league announced Thursday.
Fantasy football: Melvin Gordon says Broncos want Javonte Williams to be 'the guy' at RB
NFL // 23 hours ago
Fantasy football: Melvin Gordon says Broncos want Javonte Williams to be 'the guy' at RB
MIAMI, Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Veteran Melvin Gordon recently told reporters that the Denver Broncos want Javonte Williams to be "the guy," which should create clarity about the team's running back situation ahead of fantasy football drafts.
Patriots, Panthers fight at practice after hit on McCaffrey
NFL // 1 day ago
Patriots, Panthers fight at practice after hit on McCaffrey
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A cluster of Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots erupted into a fight during a joint practice session after a Patriots player hit Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey on Wednesday in Foxborough, Mass.
Fantasy football: Rodgers calls 50 catches apiece 'realistic' for RBs Jones, Dillon
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football: Rodgers calls 50 catches apiece 'realistic' for RBs Jones, Dillon
MIAMI, Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Aaron Rodgers says it's "realistic" for Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon to log 50 catches apiece this season, which should boost their 2022 fantasy football value, according to UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler.
Chargers, safety Derwin James, agree to $76.4 million extension
NFL // 1 day ago
Chargers, safety Derwin James, agree to $76.4 million extension
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Chargers and All-Pro safety Derwin James have agreed to a four-year, $76.4 million contract extension.
Seahawks QB Drew Lock tests positive for COVID-19, out vs. Bears
NFL // 2 days ago
Seahawks QB Drew Lock tests positive for COVID-19, out vs. Bears
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Quarterback Drew Lock tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Seattle Seahawks' preseason game Thursday against the Chicago Bears, the Seahawks announced.
Fantasy football: Henry, Adams, Allen among leaders in Top 200 rankings
NFL // 3 days ago
Fantasy football: Henry, Adams, Allen among leaders in Top 200 rankings
MIAMI, Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Derrick Henry, Davante Adams and Josh Allen are among the leaders at their positions in UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 200 fantasy football players for the 2022 NFL season.
Buccaneers, OLB/DE Carl Nassib agree to one-year deal
NFL // 3 days ago
Buccaneers, OLB/DE Carl Nassib agree to one-year deal
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and outside linebacker/defensive end Carl Nassib agreed to terms on a one-year contract.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

College football: FIU's Luke Knox, brother of Bills' Dawson Knox, dies at 22
College football: FIU's Luke Knox, brother of Bills' Dawson Knox, dies at 22
College football: Top recruit Keon Keeley decommits from Notre Dame
College football: Top recruit Keon Keeley decommits from Notre Dame
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended for 11 games, fined $5 million
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended for 11 games, fined $5 million
Yankees' Josh Donaldson clubs walk-off grand slam vs. Rays
Yankees' Josh Donaldson clubs walk-off grand slam vs. Rays
Fantasy football: Melvin Gordon says Broncos want Javonte Williams to be 'the guy' at RB
Fantasy football: Melvin Gordon says Broncos want Javonte Williams to be 'the guy' at RB
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement