Bucs quarterback Tom Brady out at least 10 days for 'personal issue'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady loosens up during a joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday at AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa, Fla. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Quarterback Tom Brady will not participate in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' next two preseason games or at practice for "personal" reasons, coach Todd Bowles told reporters Thursday. Brady's absence began Thursday as his Buccaneers teammates participated in a joint practice with the Miami Dolphins in Tampa, Fla. Advertisement

The Buccaneers will host the Dolphins in their first preseason game Saturday in Tampa. They will face the Tennessee Titans in another preseason game Aug. 20 in Nashville.

"Tom has been excused today," Bowles said. "He will be back sometime after Tennessee. He is going to deal with some personal things.

"This is something we talked about before training camp started. We allotted this time because he wanted to get in and get chemistry with the guys and get two weeks of training camp, knowing he wasn't going to play the first two games."

Asked later if the absence was health-related, he said, "It's a personal issue. That's all I can tell you."

Brady told Bowles that he didn't want to take away more game repetitions from backup quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert, Kyle Trask and Ryan Griffin. Bowles said Thursday that he still expects Brady to be available for Week 1 of the regular season.

"Obviously, there is always going to be doubt," Bowles said. "But i have a pretty high level of confidence."

Brady, 45, led the NFL with 485 completions, 719 pass attempts, 5,316 yards and 43 touchdown passes last season.

The Buccaneers and Dolphins will face off at 7:30 p.m. EDT Saturday at Raymond James Stadium. The game will stream on NFL+.

Brady participated in a joint practice Wednesday and Tampa, but was off several days last week. The Buccaneers will face the Dallas Cowboys in their first regular-season game Sept. 11 in Arlington, Texas.