Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Aug. 11, 2022 / 3:22 PM

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady out at least 10 days for 'personal issue'

By Alex Butler
1/5
Bucs quarterback Tom Brady out at least 10 days for 'personal issue'
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady loosens up during a joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday at AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa, Fla. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Quarterback Tom Brady will not participate in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' next two preseason games or at practice for "personal" reasons, coach Todd Bowles told reporters Thursday.

Brady's absence began Thursday as his Buccaneers teammates participated in a joint practice with the Miami Dolphins in Tampa, Fla.

Advertisement

The Buccaneers will host the Dolphins in their first preseason game Saturday in Tampa. They will face the Tennessee Titans in another preseason game Aug. 20 in Nashville.

"Tom has been excused today," Bowles said. "He will be back sometime after Tennessee. He is going to deal with some personal things.

RELATED NFL's Goodell: Watson's 'predatory behavior' behind request for 1-year ban

"This is something we talked about before training camp started. We allotted this time because he wanted to get in and get chemistry with the guys and get two weeks of training camp, knowing he wasn't going to play the first two games."

Asked later if the absence was health-related, he said, "It's a personal issue. That's all I can tell you."

Brady told Bowles that he didn't want to take away more game repetitions from backup quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert, Kyle Trask and Ryan Griffin. Bowles said Thursday that he still expects Brady to be available for Week 1 of the regular season.

Advertisement

"Obviously, there is always going to be doubt," Bowles said. "But i have a pretty high level of confidence."

Brady, 45, led the NFL with 485 completions, 719 pass attempts, 5,316 yards and 43 touchdown passes last season.

The Buccaneers and Dolphins will face off at 7:30 p.m. EDT Saturday at Raymond James Stadium. The game will stream on NFL+.

Brady participated in a joint practice Wednesday and Tampa, but was off several days last week. The Buccaneers will face the Dallas Cowboys in their first regular-season game Sept. 11 in Arlington, Texas.

Read More

Tua Tagovailoa unaffected by Dolphins' interest in Tom Brady, coach says NFL strips Dolphins of draft picks for Brady, Payton contact; fines, suspends owner Ross

Latest Headlines

Patriots running back James White, 30, to retire from NFL
NFL // 3 hours ago
Patriots running back James White, 30, to retire from NFL
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Veteran running back James White, who spent his eight-year career with the New England Patriots, will retire from the NFL, he announced Thursday on social media.
Browns QB Deshaun Watson scheduled to start against Jaguars amid suspension
NFL // 6 hours ago
Browns QB Deshaun Watson scheduled to start against Jaguars amid suspension
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is suspended for at least the first six games this season, is scheduled to start a preseason game Friday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced.
Browns WR Jakeem Grant lands on injured reserve list, ruled out for season
NFL // 1 day ago
Browns WR Jakeem Grant lands on injured reserve list, ruled out for season
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns placed wide receiver Jakeem Grant on injured reserve, which will end his 2022 season, after he tore an Achilles at training camp, the team announced Wednesday.
Dolphins trade TE Adam Shaheen to Texans
NFL // 1 day ago
Dolphins trade TE Adam Shaheen to Texans
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins traded tight end Adam Shaheen to the Houston Texans, the teams announced.
NFL's Goodell: Watson's 'predatory behavior' behind request for 1-year ban
NFL // 1 day ago
NFL's Goodell: Watson's 'predatory behavior' behind request for 1-year ban
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The NFL requested a one-year suspension for Deshaun Watson because "evidence" confirmed "predatory behavior" from the Cleveland Browns quarterback, commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters.
Bears LB Roquan Smith requests trade
NFL // 2 days ago
Bears LB Roquan Smith requests trade
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith requested a trade from the NFC North franchise, he announced Tuesday in a statement.
Bengals finalize Paycor naming rights deal, rebrand stadium
NFL // 2 days ago
Bengals finalize Paycor naming rights deal, rebrand stadium
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Paul Brown Stadium, the longtime home of the Cincinnati Bengals, now will be known as Paycor Stadium, the NFL franchise announced Tuesday.
Jets' Mekhi Becton sustains potentially serious knee injury
NFL // 2 days ago
Jets' Mekhi Becton sustains potentially serious knee injury
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton is expected to miss time due to a knee injury he sustained in the team's latest training camp session.
Ravens sign All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker to $24M extension
NFL // 3 days ago
Ravens sign All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker to $24M extension
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens signed Justin Tucker to a four-year extension, which will keep the All-Pro kicker under contract through the 2027 season, the team announced Monday.
Kareem Hunt returns to team drills after Browns deny trade request
NFL // 3 days ago
Kareem Hunt returns to team drills after Browns deny trade request
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Running back Kareem Hunt returned to team drills at Cleveland Browns training camp, just after the team denied his trade request.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pirates' Rodolfo Castro loses phone during slide into third base
Pirates' Rodolfo Castro loses phone during slide into third base
Tigers fire longtime general manager Al Avila
Tigers fire longtime general manager Al Avila
Field of Dreams game: Reds, Cubs to pay homage to MLB history
Field of Dreams game: Reds, Cubs to pay homage to MLB history
Browns QB Deshaun Watson scheduled to start against Jaguars amid suspension
Browns QB Deshaun Watson scheduled to start against Jaguars amid suspension
Patriots running back James White, 30, to retire from NFL
Patriots running back James White, 30, to retire from NFL
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement