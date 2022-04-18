Trending
Advertisement
NFL
April 18, 2022 / 3:00 PM

Golf: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers to face Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen in The Match

By Alex Butler
1/5
Golf: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers to face Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen in The Match
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (pictured) will team up with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in the new edition of The Match. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- Veteran NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will take on young gunslingers Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in the next edition of The Match exhibition golf challenge, Turner Sports announced Monday.

The event will be held June 1 at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas and air at 6:30 p.m. EDT on TNT. The Match will benefit Feeding America and other charitable organizations.

Advertisement

Players who compete in The Match face off for 12 holes. They will wear microphones throughout the competition as they exchange barbs with each other and the commentators, who were not yet announced.

"We tried to make this a tag-team cage match, but the lawyers said our contracts wouldn't allow it," Brady tweeted after the announcement.

RELATED Bryson DeChambeau undergoes wrist surgery, PGA Championship status murky

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback also participated in the fourth edition of The Match. Brady teamed up with PGA Tour veteran Phil Mickelson and faced Rodgers and professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau in that event. DeChambeau and the Green Bay Packers quarterback won the battle.

DeChambeau battled fellow PGA Tour star Brooks Koepka in the last edition of the match in November at Wynn Golf Club. Koepka won that event in Las Vegas.

Advertisement

Previous editions of The Match featured Mickelson, Tiger Woods, NFL legend Peyton Manning, NBA legend Charles Barkley and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry.

RELATED Angels' Mike Trout smacks MLB-long 472-foot homer vs. Rangers

Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback, told UPI in 2020 that he was interested in participating in the event. Allen, the Buffalo Bills' quarterback, also will make his debut in The Match.

"Two old bulls, two young calves," Allen tweeted Monday.

Allen and Mahomes previously competed in the American Century Championship, a celebrity golf tournament held in July at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev.

RELATED Tiger Woods, Niall Horan commit to Irish Pro-Am golf tournament

Turner Sports said its first five editions of The Match raised nearly $33 million for various organizations since the event's inception in 2018. Nearly $17 million meals were donated to Feeding America.

Latest Headlines

Indianapolis Colts, CB Stephon Gilmore agree to $23 million deal
NFL // 3 days ago
Indianapolis Colts, CB Stephon Gilmore agree to $23 million deal
April 15 (UPI) -- Free agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore agreed to join the Indianapolis Colts next season, Gilmore confirmed Friday on his Instagram story.
Sale of $518K voided from Tom Brady's 'final' TD football
NFL // 3 days ago
Sale of $518K voided from Tom Brady's 'final' TD football
April 15 (UPI) -- The previous $518,000 sale of a football that was advertised as being used for NFL quarterback Tom Brady's "final" touchdown pass was voided, auction house Lelands announced.
Green Bay Packers sign ex-Kansas City Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins
NFL // 3 days ago
Green Bay Packers sign ex-Kansas City Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins
April 14 (UPI) -- The Green Bay Packers signed former Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins to a short-term contract Thursday, the team announced.
Derek Carr, Raiders agree to $121.5M contract extension
NFL // 5 days ago
Derek Carr, Raiders agree to $121.5M contract extension
April 13 (UPI) -- Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders agreed to a multi-year contract extension Wednesday, the veteran quarterback confirmed on social media.
Dwayne Haskins death: Florida Highway Patrol probe could take months
NFL // 6 days ago
Dwayne Haskins death: Florida Highway Patrol probe could take months
MIAMI, April 12 (UPI) -- The Florida Highway Patrol has launched what could be a 90-day traffic homicide investigation into last weekend's roadway death of NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins, a police spokesperson told UPI Tuesday.
Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies at 24
NFL // 1 week ago
Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies at 24
April 9 (UPI) -- Dwayne Haskins, the 24-year-old quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, died Saturday morning while in Florida to train with other members of the team.
Coach Dan Campbell says Lions 'don't need' elite QB for 'sustained success'
NFL // 1 week ago
Coach Dan Campbell says Lions 'don't need' elite QB for 'sustained success'
April 8 (UPI) -- Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell doesn't think the team needs to have an elite quarterback for "sustained success" in the NFL, he told reporters.
Rayfield Wright, Cowboys HOF lineman, dies at 76
NFL // 1 week ago
Rayfield Wright, Cowboys HOF lineman, dies at 76
April 8 (UPI) -- Rayfield Wright, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who spent his entire career with the Dallas Cowboys, died after he sustained a severe seizure, his family announced. He was 76.
Ex-coaches Wilks, Horton join Brian Flores' racial bias lawsuit vs. NFL
NFL // 1 week ago
Ex-coaches Wilks, Horton join Brian Flores' racial bias lawsuit vs. NFL
MIAMI, April 7 (UPI) -- Ex-NFL coaches Steve Wilks and Ray Horton joined ex-Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores' class-action lawsuit against the league, which alleges racial discrimination in hiring practices, Flores' lawyers said Thursday.
Sam Darnold says it's not his 'call' if he stays Panthers' starter
NFL // 1 week ago
Sam Darnold says it's not his 'call' if he stays Panthers' starter
April 7 (UPI) -- Sam Darnold isn't concerned about the Carolina Panthers' interest in other starting quarterbacks and said he "proved" he is a "good" NFL passer throughout his career.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Duncan Robinson, Heat 'throw first punch,' beat Hawks in Game 1
Duncan Robinson, Heat 'throw first punch,' beat Hawks in Game 1
Red Sox pitcher among unvaccinated players missing Blue Jays series in Toronto
Red Sox pitcher among unvaccinated players missing Blue Jays series in Toronto
Virginia defender's mental error leads to college baseball triple play
Virginia defender's mental error leads to college baseball triple play
NBA playoffs: Chris Paul leads Suns past Pelicans in Game 1
NBA playoffs: Chris Paul leads Suns past Pelicans in Game 1
NBA playoffs: Jayson Tatum sinks buzzer-beater, Celtics beat Nets in Game 1
NBA playoffs: Jayson Tatum sinks buzzer-beater, Celtics beat Nets in Game 1
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement