Golf: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers to face Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen in The Match

1/5

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (pictured) will team up with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in the new edition of The Match. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- Veteran NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will take on young gunslingers Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in the next edition of The Match exhibition golf challenge, Turner Sports announced Monday. The event will be held June 1 at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas and air at 6:30 p.m. EDT on TNT. The Match will benefit Feeding America and other charitable organizations. Advertisement

Players who compete in The Match face off for 12 holes. They will wear microphones throughout the competition as they exchange barbs with each other and the commentators, who were not yet announced.

"We tried to make this a tag-team cage match, but the lawyers said our contracts wouldn't allow it," Brady tweeted after the announcement.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback also participated in the fourth edition of The Match. Brady teamed up with PGA Tour veteran Phil Mickelson and faced Rodgers and professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau in that event. DeChambeau and the Green Bay Packers quarterback won the battle.

DeChambeau battled fellow PGA Tour star Brooks Koepka in the last edition of the match in November at Wynn Golf Club. Koepka won that event in Las Vegas.

Advertisement

Previous editions of The Match featured Mickelson, Tiger Woods, NFL legend Peyton Manning, NBA legend Charles Barkley and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry.

Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback, told UPI in 2020 that he was interested in participating in the event. Allen, the Buffalo Bills' quarterback, also will make his debut in The Match.

"Two old bulls, two young calves," Allen tweeted Monday.

Allen and Mahomes previously competed in the American Century Championship, a celebrity golf tournament held in July at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev.

Turner Sports said its first five editions of The Match raised nearly $33 million for various organizations since the event's inception in 2018. Nearly $17 million meals were donated to Feeding America.