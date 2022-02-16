Bengals reward head coach Zac Taylor with multiyear contract extension

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, shown Oct. 13, 2019, was entering the final season of the original four-year contract that he signed in 2019. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals extended the contract of head coach Zac Taylor through the 2026 season, the team announced Wednesday. The extension comes just a few days after Super Bowl LVI, where the Bengals suffered a 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. It was the Bengals' first appearance in the NFL title game since 1989.

The 38-year-old Taylor was entering the final season of the original four-year contract that he signed in 2019.

"This isn't really about me, this is about all of the people in this building who are working toward a really solid future for all of us," Taylor told reporters. "And so I'm excited for everybody. I certainly feel like the future is bright. There's a lot to build on."

Under Taylor, the Bengals earned their first playoff win in 31 seasons and eventually won the AFC championship. Cincinnati posted a 10-7 record in the regular season and captured the AFC North crown.

Over three seasons in Cincinnati, Taylor has compiled a 16-32-1 mark.

"Zac has come into the league and worked to develop the foundations for a winning program that can be successful over time," Bengals President Mike Brown said in a statement. "The fruits of Zac's efforts were seen this year, and Zac is well-regarded by our players and coaches.

"I know the effort and passion Zac brings to the building and to our team, and I am pleased by his approach. And I think the city of Cincinnati sees him the way the players and I do. He's brought excitement to the town and deserves credit and recognition for that."