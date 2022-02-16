Trending
NFL
Feb. 16, 2022 / 10:51 PM

Bengals reward head coach Zac Taylor with multiyear contract extension

By Connor Grott
Bengals reward head coach Zac Taylor with multiyear contract extension
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, shown Oct. 13, 2019, was entering the final season of the original four-year contract that he signed in 2019. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals extended the contract of head coach Zac Taylor through the 2026 season, the team announced Wednesday.

The extension comes just a few days after Super Bowl LVI, where the Bengals suffered a 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. It was the Bengals' first appearance in the NFL title game since 1989.

The 38-year-old Taylor was entering the final season of the original four-year contract that he signed in 2019.

"This isn't really about me, this is about all of the people in this building who are working toward a really solid future for all of us," Taylor told reporters. "And so I'm excited for everybody. I certainly feel like the future is bright. There's a lot to build on."

Under Taylor, the Bengals earned their first playoff win in 31 seasons and eventually won the AFC championship. Cincinnati posted a 10-7 record in the regular season and captured the AFC North crown.

Over three seasons in Cincinnati, Taylor has compiled a 16-32-1 mark.

"Zac has come into the league and worked to develop the foundations for a winning program that can be successful over time," Bengals President Mike Brown said in a statement. "The fruits of Zac's efforts were seen this year, and Zac is well-regarded by our players and coaches.

"I know the effort and passion Zac brings to the building and to our team, and I am pleased by his approach. And I think the city of Cincinnati sees him the way the players and I do. He's brought excitement to the town and deserves credit and recognition for that."

