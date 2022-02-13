Super Bowl LVI: Stafford, Kupp lead Rams over Bengals for NFL title

1/7

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (R) pulls in a 1-yard game winning touchdown while covered by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVI on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Matthew Stafford threw a clutch touchdown toss to Cooper Kupp with 1:29 remaining to lead the Los Angeles Rams to a tight victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams trailed for the majority of the second half before the 1-yard toss gave them the 23-20 win. Kupp, who was named MVP, hauled in eight catches for 92 yards and two scores. Advertisement

"I'm so proud of this team," Stafford told NBC. "So many guys on this team deserve this. So many guys gave their heart and soul to this team."

Stafford totaled 283 yards, three scores and two interceptions. The Rams defense sacked Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow seven times.

Rams coach Sean McVay, 36, became the youngest coach in NFL history to win a title with Sunday's victory.

Burrow, who appeared to sustain a knee injury in the second half, totaled 263 yards and a score in the loss. Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins totaled 100 yards and two scores on four catches.

"We just didn't finish it off," Bengals coach Zac Taylor told NBC. "I'm really proud of this special team. As a coach, you don't get many of these opportunities. I will never take this group for granted."

Stafford drew first blood with a 17-yard touchdown toss to Odell Beckham Jr. midway through he first quarter. Bengals kicker Evan McPherson answered with a 29-yard field goal at the end of the quarter.

Stafford later connected with Kupp for an 11-yard touchdown two minutes into the second quarter to give the Rams a 13-3 edge.

The Bengals responded when running back Joe Mixon completed a trick-play pass to Higgins for a 6-yard score.

Safety Jessie Bates intercepted Stafford in the end zone with 2:10 remaining in the second quarter, but the Bengals couldn't capitalize on the turnover. The Rams took a 13-10 lead into halftime.

The Bengals, who deferred the opening kickoff, capitalized on the first play of the third quarter. Burrow took the snap, dropped back, evaded several defenders and launched a 75-yard pass down the right flank for Higgins for that score.

Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie intercepted Stafford on the first play of the Rams' resulting possession. The Bengals turned the turnover into points when McPherson made a 38-yard field goal about five minutes later.

McPherson's field goal pushed the Bengals' advantage to 20-13.

Rams kicker Matt Gay made a 41-yard attempt on the next drive to cut the Bengals edge to four points with 6:02 remaining.

Burrow appeared to sustain a right knee injury on the Bengals' first drive of the fourth quarter, but remained in the game. The Bengals offense struggled down the stretch and was forced to punt with 6:20 remaining.

Stafford then led the Rams on a 15-yard, 79-yard scoring drive. The Rams got the ball into the Bengals 10-yard line and the Bengals committed several costly penalties, which resulted in a spot at the 1-yard line to set up Stafford's short toss to Kupp.

The Rams edged the Bengals 313 to 305 in total yards and held just a one-minute edge in time of possession.

Von Miller and Aaron Donald totaled two sacks apiece in the win. Rams defenders Ernest Jones, A'Shawn Robinson and Leonard Floyd also logged sacks.

Beckham totaled two catches for 52 yards, including his first-half score, but sustained a knee injury and did not return.

