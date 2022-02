1/5

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (L) pulls in a 17-yard touchdown reception while covered by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton in the first quarter of Super Bowl LVI on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams lost one of their top playmakers in the first half of Super Bowl LVI when wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. sustained a left knee injury Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Beckham was hurt with about four minutes left in the first half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Rams said in the third quarter that he will not return. Advertisement

The Rams faced a second-and-9 from their own 46-yard line to start the play that led to Beckham's injury. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford took the snap, dropped back in the pocket and fired a pass to Beckham on his right.

Beckham turned to catch the ball, landed awkwardly on his left leg and dropped the pass. He then grabbed his left knee and fell to the ground.

Trainers ran onto the field to tend to the star wide receiver. They then took him into the locker room for treatment.

Beckham sustained a torn ACL in the same knee in 2020, when he was a member of the Cleveland Browns.

The three-time For Bowl selection caught two passes for 51 yards and a score in the first half.

The Rams, who are already without injured wide receiver Robert Woods and tight end Tyler Higbee, trail 20-16 with 4:28 remaining in the third quarter.

