NFL
Jan. 28, 2022 / 4:00 AM

NFL conference championships, Australian Open finales headline weekend sports

By Alex Butler
1/5
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (C) is congratulated after kicking a game-winning 52-yard field goal against the Tennessee Titans in an NFL divisional playoff game Saturday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The final four of the NFL playoffs and the men's and women's finals of the 2022 Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament are the main sporting events this weekend.

Dozens of regular-season NBA, NHL and men's and women's college basketball games, a World Cup qualifier involving the United States Men's National Team and a PGA Tour golf tournament in San Diego also fill the Friday through Sunday schedule.

The AFC and NFC title games are the main events of the weekend. The winners from those games will go to Super Bowl LVI.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams are favored in their respective weekend matchups.

RELATED Australian Open: Barty, American Collins win semis, to meet in finale

NFL championship weekend

All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game at 3 p.m. EST Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

The Rams follow with an NFC Championship game matchup with the San Francisco 49ers at 6:30 p.m. EST Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

RELATED Australian Open semis: Nadal seeks men's record all-U.S. women's final possible

The AFC title game airs on CBS. The NFC finale airs on Fox.

The second-seeded Chiefs (12-5) are the top-remaining seed in the playoffs. They crushed the No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1) in the first round and survived with a shootout win over the No. 3 Buffalo Bills (11-6) in the divisional round.

The No. 4 Bengals (10-7) look to continue their Cinderella run this postseason, which they started by ending a 31-year drought without a playoff win. They followed that wild-card round victory over the No. 5 Las Vegas Raiders (10-7) with a divisional-round upset of the top-seeded Tennessee Titans (11-5).

RELATED Chiefs-Bills game tops TV ratings for NFL's historic divisional round

The No. 5 49ers (10-7) are the lowest-remaining seed to make the championship weekend cut. They edged the No. 3 Dallas Cowboys (12-5) and top-seeded Green Bay Packers (13-4) to earn a spot in the NFC title game.

The No. 4 Rams (12-5) beat the No. 5 Arizona Cardinals (11-6) and No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4) en route to the conference championship meeting with the 49ers.

Super Bowl LVI is set for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13 in Inglewood.

Australian Open

The first Grand Slam tournament on the annual tennis calendar wraps up with the respective men's and women's singles finals of the 2022 Australian Open this weekend in Melbourne.

The women's singles final features an American against the No. 1 player in the world. Top-ranked Australian Ash Barty takes on 27 seed Danielle Collins for the women's title at 3:30 a.m. EST Saturday on ESPN.

Barty is a heavy favorite to win her third major title and first in Melbourne. Collins will make her Grand Slam final debut.

The men's singles final airs at 3:30 a.m. EST Sunday on ESPN. That matchup will feature No. 7 Matteo Berretini or No. 6 Rafael Nadal against No. 2 Daniil Medvedev or No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Berrettini, of Italy, and Nadal, of Spain, should conclude their semifinal match early Friday. Medvedev, of Russia, battles Tsitsipas, of Greece, in the other semifinal at 3:30 a.m. Friday. Both semifinals air on ESPN.

Weekend schedule (all times EST)

Friday

Tennis

Australian Open semifinal: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Daniil Medvedev at 3:30 a.m. on ESPN

Golf

Farmers Insurance Open: Third round from 3 to 5 p.m. on Golf Channel; from 5 to 8 p.m. on CBS

College basketball

Men's

Rhode Island at Dayton at 7 p.m. on ESPN2

Women's

UCLA at Oregon at 11 p.m. on Pac 12 Network

NHL

Red Wings at Penguins at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Wild at Rangers at 8 p.m. on NHL Network

Avalanche at Blackhawks at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Capitals at Stars at 9 p.m. on ESPN+

Bruins at Coyotes at 9 p.m. on ESPN+

NBA

Lakers at Hornets at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Knicks at Bucks at 10 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday

Tennis

Australian Open women's final: Ash Barty vs. Danielle Collins at 3:30 a.m. on ESPN

College basketball

Men's

Duke at Louisville at noon on ESPN

LSU at TCU at noon on ESPN2

La Salle at Davidson at noon on USA

Georgetown at Butler at noon on FS1

Michigan at Michigan State at 12:30 p.m. on CBS

Oklahoma at Auburn at 2 p.m. on ESPN

Xavier at Creighton at 2 p.m. on FS1

Missouri at Iowa State at 2 p.m. on ESPNU

West Virginia at Arkansas at 2 p.m. on ESPN2

Arizona State at Arizona at 2:30 p.m. on CBS

Indiana at Maryland at 2:30 p.m. on Fox

Virginia Tech at Florida State at 3 p.m. on ABC

Baylor at Alabama at 4 p.m. on ESPN

Oklahoma State at Florida at 4 p.m. on ESPN2

St. John's at Villanova at 4:30 p.m. on Fox

Marquette at Providence at 4:30 p.m. on FS1

Illinois at Northwestern at 4:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Kentucky at Kansas at 6 p.m. on ESPN

Mississippi State at Texas Tech at 6 p.m. on ESPN2

UConn at DePaul at 6:30 p.m. on FS1

California at USC at 7 p.m. on Pac 12 Network

Houston at UCF at 8 p.m. on ESPN2

Tennessee at Texas at 8 p.m. on ESPN

Stanford at UCLA at 9:30 p.m. on Pac 12 Network

Oregon State at Oregon at 10 p.m. on ESPN2

Women's

Iowa State at Texas Tech at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Baylor at West Virginia at 2 p.m. on ESPN+

TCU at Kansas State at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

NHL

Ducks at Senators at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Kings at Flyers at 1 p.m. on ESPN+

Kraken at Islanders at 2 p.m. on ESPN+

Jets at Blues at 3 p.m. on ESPN+

Sharks at Panthers at 6 p.m. on ESPN+

Oilers at Canadiens at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Maple Leafs at Red Wings at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Golden Knights at Lightning at 7 p.m. on NHL Network

Devils at Hurricanes at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Sabres at Coyotes at 9 p.m. on ESPN+

Canucks at Flames at 10 p.m. on ESPN+

Golf

Farmers Insurance Open: Final round from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Golf Channel; from 4:30 to 8 p.m. on CBS

NBA

Nets at Warriors at 8:30 p.m. on ABC

Sunday

Tennis

Australian Open men's final at 3:30 a.m. on ESPN

College basketball

Men's

Ohio State at Purdue at noon on CBS

Minnesota at Wisconsin at 1 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Loyola Chicago at Drake at 2 p.m. on ESPN2

Women's

South Carolina at Florida at noon on SEC Network

Kentucky at LSU at 2 p.m. on SEC Network

Duke at Louisville at 3 p.m. on ESPN

Georgia at Ole Miss at 3 p.m. on SEC Network

USC at Oregon at 3 p.m. on Pac 12 Network

Arizona at Stanford at 4 p.m. on ESPN2

NC State at North Carolin at 4 p.m. on ACC Network

Georgia Tech at Clemson at 6 p.m. on ACC Network

NHL

Kraken at Rangers at 1 p.m. on NHL Network

Kings at Penguins at 1 p.m. on ESPN+

Sharks at Hurricanes at 5 p.m. on ESPN+

Blue Jackets at Canadiens at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Bruins at Stars at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Wild at Islanders at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Sabres at Avalanche at 8 p.m. on ESPN+

NFL

Bengals at Chiefs at 3 p.m. on CBS

49ers at Rams at 6:30 p.m. on Fox

Soccer

World Cup qualifier: USMNT vs. Canada at 3:05 p.m. on Paramount+

This week in the NFL

The Tennessee Titans' Ryan Tannehill (R) takes photos with football fans before facing the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL Divisional Playoff game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on January 22, 2022. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

