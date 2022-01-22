Advertisement
NFL
Jan. 22, 2022 / 9:36 PM

Bengals upset top-seeded Titans with last-second FG, reach AFC title game

By Connor Grott
1/7
Bengals upset top-seeded Titans with last-second FG, reach AFC title game
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates after kicking a game-winning 52-yard field goal against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Tennessee Titans 19-16 in the divisional round Saturday at Nissan Stadium to advance to their first AFC Championship Game since 1988.

Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson drilled a 52-yard field goal as time expired to give fourth-seeded Cincinnati its first postseason road win in franchise history. The Bengals are now just one win away from playing in their third Super Bowl ever.

Advertisement

Cincinnati will play the winner of Sunday's matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game next week.

"He's got ice in his veins," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said of McPherson. "There's not much more to be said. He's just as cool as it gets."

RELATED Tennessee Titans star RB Derrick Henry activated off injured reserve

McPherson's 52-yard kick was his fourth field goal of the game and his eighth this postseason. With at least one game left for the Bengals, McPherson has already equaled Stephen Gostkowski's NFL record for most field goals by a rookie in a single postseason.

Advertisement

The Bengals picked off Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill three times Saturday, setting up two of McPherson's field goals.

Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson intercepted Tannehill with 20 seconds remaining to give Cincinnati the ball at its 47-yard line. Joe Burrow found rookie Pro Bowl receiver Ja'Marr Chase for a 19-yard gain, then the Bengals ran twice to set up McPherson's game-winning boot.

RELATED 49ers' Nick Bosa clears concussion protocol, will play vs. Packers

"That's a kicker's dream, to have the game on your shoulders," McPherson said.

RELATED NFL divisional playoffs, Australian Open, UFC title fights pack weekend sports schedule

Burrow was sacked nine times as the Titans tied an NFL record held by four other teams for the most sacks in a postseason game. Burrow finished with 348 passing yards, and Chase ended with 109 receiving yards.

Bengals running back Joe Mixon had the team's lone touchdown of the game -- a 16-yard score on their first drive of the second half.

"We found a way all year," said Burrow, who guided the Bengals to a 26-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in the wild-card round. "Man, crazy, crazy game. That's a really, really good team. Unbelievable defensive line, they had a great plan on defense. Credit to them, we found a way at the end."

Advertisement

The Titans concluded their 25th season in Tennessee with a third consecutive loss on their home turf as the AFC's No. 1 seed. The Titans haven't won at home in the playoffs since January 2003.

Tennessee returned star running back Derrick Henry, who missed the past nine games with a fractured foot. He ran for 66 yards and a touchdown against the Bengals.

Tannehill finished with 220 passing yards and one touchdown to go with his three interceptions. Titans receiver A.J. Brown had five catches for 142 yards and a score.

"I don't think Ryan or myself or anybody did enough to win the game," Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said. "That's how it goes. It's never going to be about one person, not as long as I'm head coach, which will be a while."

Latest Headlines

NFL to end daily COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated players
NFL // 1 day ago
NFL to end daily COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated players
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Ahead of this weekend's divisional round playoff matchups, the NFL and its players' union agreed to stop daily COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated players.
Tennessee Titans star RB Derrick Henry activated off injured reserve
NFL // 1 day ago
Tennessee Titans star RB Derrick Henry activated off injured reserve
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans activated All-Pro running back Derrick Henry off injured reserve Friday, clearing the way for him to play in Saturday's AFC divisional playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
49ers' Nick Bosa clears concussion protocol, will play vs. Packers
NFL // 1 day ago
49ers' Nick Bosa clears concussion protocol, will play vs. Packers
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers announced Friday that star defensive end Nick Bosa cleared the concussion protocol and will play in Saturday's NFC divisional playoff game against the Green Bay Packers.
Baltimore Ravens part ways with defensive coordinator Don 'Wink' Martindale
NFL // 1 day ago
Baltimore Ravens part ways with defensive coordinator Don 'Wink' Martindale
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens have parted ways with longtime defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale, who had one year remaining on his contract.
NFL divisional playoffs, Australian Open, UFC title fights pack weekend sports schedule
NFL // 1 day ago
NFL divisional playoffs, Australian Open, UFC title fights pack weekend sports schedule
MIAMI, Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Four NFL divisional-round playoff games, dozens of Australian Open tennis Grand Slam matches, two UFC title fights and hundreds of NBA, college basketball, NHL and soccer games pack this weekend's sports schedule.
NFL fines Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott $25K for comments on referees
NFL // 1 day ago
NFL fines Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott $25K for comments on referees
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott was fined by the league for his postgame comments related to the game officials after Sunday's playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Green Bay Packers activate veteran WR Randall Cobb off injured reserve
NFL // 2 days ago
Green Bay Packers activate veteran WR Randall Cobb off injured reserve
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Just days before Saturday's NFC divisional playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field, the Green Bay Packers activated veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb off injured reserve Thursday.
Bengals-Titans, 49ers-Packers start weekend's NFL divisional round
NFL // 2 days ago
Bengals-Titans, 49ers-Packers start weekend's NFL divisional round
MIAMI, Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans host the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday in the first divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs. Six more teams will take the field to determine who plays in the respective AFC and NFC title games.
Cleveland Browns' Baker Mayfield has shoulder surgery, eyes return to 'true self'
NFL // 3 days ago
Cleveland Browns' Baker Mayfield has shoulder surgery, eyes return to 'true self'
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Baker Mayfield underwent successful surgery Wednesday to repair a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians fined $50K for hitting player
NFL // 3 days ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians fined $50K for hitting player
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The NFL on Wednesday fined Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians $50,000 for striking Bucs safety Andrew Adams in the helmet during Sunday's NFC wild-card game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

AHL's Krystof Hrabik gets 30-game ban for making racist gesture at another player
AHL's Krystof Hrabik gets 30-game ban for making racist gesture at another player
NFL to end daily COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated players
NFL to end daily COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated players
Naomi Osaka 'proud' after Australian Open loss, excited for American foe
Naomi Osaka 'proud' after Australian Open loss, excited for American foe
Tennessee Titans star RB Derrick Henry activated off injured reserve
Tennessee Titans star RB Derrick Henry activated off injured reserve
Baltimore Ravens part ways with defensive coordinator Don 'Wink' Martindale
Baltimore Ravens part ways with defensive coordinator Don 'Wink' Martindale
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement