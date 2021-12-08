Trending
NFL
Dec. 8, 2021 / 11:55 AM

Tom Brady named 'Sports Illustrated' Sportsperson of the Year

By Alex Butler
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who won his seventh Super Bowl title in February, won his second Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year award Tuesday in Miami. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is the 2021 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year, the magazine announced.

Brady received the honor -- for the second time in his career -- Tuesday at the 2021 Sports Illustrated awards ceremony at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla.

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, LeBron James, Patrick Mahomes, Naomi Osaka and Breanna Stewart claimed the honor in 2020.

"In 2005, when I first won this award, I was a fresh-faced punk with something to prove," Brady said at the ceremony. Now, I actually think I feel the same way."

Brady, 44, led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl LV win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 7 in Tampa, Fla. The future Pro Football Hall of Famer threw three touchdown passes in the title game to secure his record-extending seventh Vince Lombardi Trophy.

"If I stopped, I think I'd have to find something else that I'm pretty good at," Brady told Sports Illustrated. "And I don't think that, you know, I'm going to be able to jump into something that has the same amount of excitement."

Brady completed 68.3% of his throws for an NFL-best 3,771 yards and 34 touchdown passes through 12 starts so far this season. His 314.3 passing yards per game also lead the league.

Team USA gymnast Sunisa Lee claimed the honor of Sports Illustrated Female Athlete of the Year. Team USA swimmer Caeleb Dressel was named Male Athlete of the Year.

Lee won a gold, silver and bronze medal at the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo. Dressel won five gold medals at the Summer Games.

Moments from Tom Brady's career

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady sets himself up to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 27, 2002, in Pittsburgh.The Patriots defeated the Steelers 27-17. Photo by Stephen Gross/UPI | License Photo

