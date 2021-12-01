Mixon, Mitchell, Taylor lead Week 13 fantasy football running back rankings

1/5

San Francisco 49ers running back Eli Mitchell tries to jump over Minnesota Vikings defenders Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Joe Mixon, Elijah Mitchell, Jonathan Taylor, Austin Ekeler and Alexander Mattison top my Week 13 fantasy football running back rankings for 2021. Alvin Kamara, Antonio Gibson, Ezekiel Elliott, Cordarrelle Patterson and James Robinson round out my Top 10 options for Week 13. Advertisement

Leonard Fournette and Jamaal Williams are among the other running backs to consider for your weekly lineup.

Chuba Hubbard, Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt and Aaron Jones are among the players who should not be in starting lineups, as the Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans get Week 13 byes.

Plenty of other running backs with great matchups this week are available aside from the elite names. Try to find a player who will get a lot of carries, targets in the passing game or goal line work and has a good Week 13 matchup.

TOP SHELF

Joe Mixon of the Cincinnati Bengals is my No. 1 fantasy football running back for Week 13. Mixon went off for 165 rushing yards and two scores in Week 12. He scored at least one touchdown in each of his last eight games. He totaled two scores in each of his last four contests.

Look for Mixon's hot streak to continue in Week 13, when the Bengals host the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers allowed the most rushing yards, second-most rushing touchdowns and fourth-most fantasy points per game to running backs through 12 weeks.

I expect Mixon to run all over this defense and lead many fantasy teams to victories. He should total more than 100 yards from scrimmage and score at least once.

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell is my No. 2 option for Week 13. Mitchell totaled a season-high 168 yards from scrimmage and a score in Week 12. He totaled at least 90 yards from scrimmage in four of his last five games.

RELATED Carolina Panthers star RB Christian McCaffrey out for season with ankle injury

This week, the 49ers face the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to running backs through 12 weeks. They also just allowed a season-best performance to Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson.

Look for Mitchell to surpass 100 yards from scrimmage and find the end zone.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Alexander Mattison is set to start at running back for the Minnesota Vikings in Week 13 due to the shoulder injury starter Dalvin Cook sustained in Week 12.

Mattison ran for more than 100 yards in each of his last two starts this season. He also reached the end zone in Week 12 when he saw increased action due to Cook's injury.

Look for Mattison to total at least 120 yards from scrimmage when the Vikings face the Detroit Lions. The Lions allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to running backs through 12 weeks. Mattison is my No. 5 in my Week 13 running back rankings.

Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson ran for a season-high 111 yards in Week 12. He gained 95 yards on the ground in Week 11. I expect another productive game from Gibson this week, when Washington faces the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to running backs through 12 weeks. Gibson should come close to 100 rushing yards. He is my No. 7 option and can be plugged in as an RB1.

LONGSHOTS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran Leonard Fournette is my No. 14 running back this week. Fournette went off for 131 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns in Week 12.

I don't expect a similar performance, but I can see Fournette totaling at least 80 yards from scrimmage and finding the end zone. The Buccaneers face the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons allowed the eighth-most fantasy points per game to running backs through 12 weeks.

Look for the Buccaneers to dominate this matchup. They should use Fournette to run out clock in the second half. He can be used as a low-end RB1/high-end RB2 or flex play.

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams is another player expected to start in Week 13 due to an injury. Lions starter D'Andre Swift sustained a shoulder injury in Week 12. Williams should find plenty of space to run in Week 13 when the Lions host the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings are tied for allowing the ninth-most fantasy points per game to running backs. Williams totaled 83 yards from scrimmage on 20 touches in Week 12. I expect at least 100 yards from scrimmage from the Lions running back in Week 13.

Williams is my No. 17 option and can be used as an RB2 or flex play.

Week 13 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals vs. LAC

2. Elijah Mitchell, San Francisco 49ers at SEA

3. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts at HOU

4. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers at CIN

5. Alexander Mattison, Minnesota Vikings at DET

6. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints vs. DAL

7. Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team at LVR

8. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys at NO

9. Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta Falcons vs. TB

10. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars at LAR

11. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears vs. ARI

12. Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles Rams vs. JAX

13. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders vs. WAS

14. Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at ATL

15. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals at CHI

16. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. BAL

17. Jamaal Williams, Detroit Lions vs. MIN

18. Myles Gaskin, Miami Dolphins vs. NYG

19. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs vs. DEN

20. Devonta Freeman, Baltimore Ravens at PIT

21. Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos at KC

22. Damien Harris, New England Patriots at BUF

23. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants at MIA

24. Boston Scott, Philadelphia Eagles at NYJ

25. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys at NO

26. Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills vs. NE

27. Tevin Coleman, New York Jets vs. PHI

28. Alex Collins, Seattle Seahawks vs. SF

29. David Johnson, Houston Texans vs. IND

30. Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos at KC