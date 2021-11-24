Trending
NFL
Nov. 24, 2021 / 10:50 PM

Miami Dolphins claim ex-Houston Texans RB Phillip Lindsay off waivers

By Connor Grott
Miami Dolphins claim ex-Houston Texans RB Phillip Lindsay off waivers
Former Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (30), shown Sept. 9, 2019, was in his first season with the Houston Texans, who waived him earlier this week. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins claimed former Denver Broncos and Houston Texans running back Phillip Lindsay off waivers Wednesday, the team announced.

The Texans waived Lindsay on Tuesday after he appeared in just 10 games for the franchise.

Lindsay joins a Dolphins backfield that includes starter Myles Gaskin, Patrick Laird and Salvon Ahmed.

The 27-year-old Lindsay, who signed a one-year, $3.25 million contract with the Texans in March, has totaled 130 yards and a touchdown on 50 carries this season. He also recorded three catches for 37 yards and one score on four targets for Houston.

Lindsay was part of the group of veteran tailbacks that Texans general manager Nick Caserio brought in this past off-season. Houston traded Mark Ingram to the New Orleans Saints last month, leaving David Johnson and Rex Burkhead in the team's backfield.

The Texans also added former Carolina Panthers and Broncos tailback Royce Freeman earlier this month.

Lindsay, a Pro Bowl selection in 2018, rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons with the Broncos. He compiled 2,550 rushing yards and 18 total touchdowns in three seasons with Denver (2018-20).

Also Wednesday, the Dolphins announced that linebacker Vince Biegel was signed to the active roster.

