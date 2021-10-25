Advertisement
NFL
Oct. 25, 2021 / 7:46 AM

Carson Wentz leads Colts to sloppy comeback win vs. 49ers

By Alex Butler
Carson Wentz leads Colts to sloppy comeback win vs. 49ers
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz throws against the San Francisco 49ers in the rain Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Quarterback Carson Wentz threw two touchdown passes through steady rain and helped the Indianapolis Colts overcome a 10-point deficit to beat the San Francisco 49ers on a soaked field at Levi's Stadium.

Wentz completed 17 of 26 passes for 150 yards and also scored a rushing touchdown in the 30-18 win Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor ran for 107 yards and a score on 18 carries.

Advertisement

"It was very wet," Wentz told reporters, when asked about the field. "It was obviously a challenge.

"It was something we talked about all week. Ball security was at premium. ... Definitely not ideal circumstances and playing conditions, but we had fun with it."

RELATED Jets QB Zach Wilson leaves Week 7 game with knee injury

The game featured six turnovers and just 575 total yards. The loss extended the 49ers' losing streak for four-consecutive games.

"Losing four games in a row, that's tough," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. "It was tough, really the last two weeks, losing three in a row. ... I told the guys they got to be tough-minded, they got to stick together.

Advertisement

"We got guys with high character in there. I think we've got good enough football players. We have to handle whatever we're going to get and come back and play better next week versus Chicago."

RELATED Atlanta Falcons place pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr. on injured reserve

Elijah Mitchell ran for a 14-yard touchdown on the first drive of the game to give the 49ers an early edge. Joey Slye missed the point after attempt, but made a 34-yard field goal on the next drive for a 9-0 lead.

Wentz's Colts responded with a six-play, 75-yard drive. He ended the drive with an 11-yard touchdown toss to tight end Mo Alie-Cox.

Slye made a 56-yard field goal on the resulting possession. The Colts took their first lead of the game when Wentz ran for a 1-yard score one minute before halftime.

RELATED Dolphins coach Flores 'happy' with QB Tua Tagovailoa, won't discuss Watson rumors

The Colts pushed their advantage to 20-12 when Taylor ran for a 5-yard touchdown with 3:45 left in the third quarter.

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw a 14-yard touchdown toss to wide receiver Deebo Samuel two minutes into the fourth quarter. That score cut the deficit to two points.

Colts kicker Michael Badgley made a 42-yard field goal on the next drive. Garoppolo threw a costly interception three snaps later, giving the Colts possession at the San Francisco 39-yard line.

Advertisement

Wentz ended that drive with a 28-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. for the final points of the game.

Pittman caught four passes for a game-high 105 yards and a score in the win.

Garoppolo completed 16 of 27 passes for 181 yards and one score. He also threw and an interception and lost a fumble. Mitchell gained 107 yards on 18 carries in the loss.

Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad recorded a sack and a forced fumble. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner also sacked Garoppolo in the victory.

"Great defensive effort causing the four turnovers," Colts coach Frank Reich told reporters. "Did a great job the whole game. Just felt the confidence from the guys really throughout. Even the times when we had struggles.

"When you play good teams, it's not always going to go smooth on every series. But even when we had struggles in any phase, I still felt the confidence in guys making plays at key times."

The Colts (3-4) host the Tennessee Titans (5-2) at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The 49ers (2-4) face the Chicago Bears (3-4) at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Jets QB Zach Wilson leaves Week 7 game with knee injury
NFL // 16 hours ago
Jets QB Zach Wilson leaves Week 7 game with knee injury
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson sustained a right knee injury in the second quarter of the New York Jets' loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday in Foxborough, Mass., and did not return to the game.
Falcons edge Dolphins despite Tua Tagovailoa's 4 TDs
NFL // 14 hours ago
Falcons edge Dolphins despite Tua Tagovailoa's 4 TDs
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Younghoe Koo made a 36-yard field goal as time expired to lead the Atlanta Falcons to a narrow win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Fantasy football: Hill, Brown, Adams top Week 7 wide receiver rankings
NFL // 4 days ago
Fantasy football: Hill, Brown, Adams top Week 7 wide receiver rankings
MIAMI, Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Tyreek Hill, Marquise Brown and Davante Adams lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 7.
Kamara, Henry, Jones lead Week 7 fantasy football running back rankings
NFL // 4 days ago
Kamara, Henry, Jones lead Week 7 fantasy football running back rankings
MIAMI, Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Alvin Kamara, Derrick Henry and Aaron Jones lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 30 fantasy football running back rankings for Week 7.
Atlanta Falcons place pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr. on injured reserve
NFL // 2 days ago
Atlanta Falcons place pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr. on injured reserve
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Falcons placed veteran outside linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. on injured reserve Friday with a knee injury, the team announced.
Buccaneers rule out Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski for Sunday's game vs. Bears
NFL // 2 days ago
Buccaneers rule out Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski for Sunday's game vs. Bears
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers ruled out star pass-catchers Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears due to injuries.
Giants' Saquon Barkley, Kadarius Toney, Kenny Golladay out vs. Panthers
NFL // 2 days ago
Giants' Saquon Barkley, Kadarius Toney, Kenny Golladay out vs. Panthers
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The injury-plagued New York Giants will be without at least three key offensive players in Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium.
Dolphins coach Flores 'happy' with QB Tua Tagovailoa, won't discuss Watson rumors
NFL // 2 days ago
Dolphins coach Flores 'happy' with QB Tua Tagovailoa, won't discuss Watson rumors
MIAMI, Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores said he is "happy" with Tua Tagovailoa and won't discuss rumors when asked Tuesday about the franchise's reported interest in Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Waller, Goedert lead Week 7 fantasy football tight end rankings
NFL // 3 days ago
Waller, Goedert lead Week 7 fantasy football tight end rankings
MIAMI, Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Darren Waller of the Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Goedert of the Philadelphia Eagles lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 20 fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 7.
D'Ernest Johnson runs wild in spot start, leads Browns over Broncos
NFL // 3 days ago
D'Ernest Johnson runs wild in spot start, leads Browns over Broncos
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- D'Ernest Johnson took advantage of a last-minute start, running for 146 yards and a touchdown and leading the Cleveland Browns to a win over the Denver Broncos in the first NFL game of Week 7.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Braves beat Dodgers in Game 6 of NLCS, advance to World Series
Braves beat Dodgers in Game 6 of NLCS, advance to World Series
Jets QB Zach Wilson leaves Week 7 game with knee injury
Jets QB Zach Wilson leaves Week 7 game with knee injury
Waller, Goedert lead Week 7 fantasy football tight end rankings
Waller, Goedert lead Week 7 fantasy football tight end rankings
Buccaneers rule out Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski for Sunday's game vs. Bears
Buccaneers rule out Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski for Sunday's game vs. Bears
Falcons edge Dolphins despite Tua Tagovailoa's 4 TDs
Falcons edge Dolphins despite Tua Tagovailoa's 4 TDs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement