Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Oct. 13, 2021 / 10:42 AM

Players' union asks NFL to share all Washington Football Team-Jon Gruden emails

By
The NFL Players Association wants the league to release all email communications it reviewed as part of an investigation into the Washington Football Team, including those involving former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The NFL Players Association wants the league to release all email communications it reviewed as part of an investigation into the Washington Football Team, including those involving former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The NFL Players Association asked the league to release all emails related to its investigation into the Washington Football Team, including those tied to former coach Jon Gruden, a union spokesman told UPI on Wednesday.

The NFL did not immediately respond when asked if it plans to comply with the union's request.

Advertisement

Gruden resigned Monday from his role as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. His departure came as reports surfaced over the last two weeks that revealed racist, homophobic and misogynistic terms Gruden used in email communications from 2010 to 2018.

Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith told USA Today on Tuesday that he was talking with the league about the 650,000 emails and planned to make the request. Smith said there is "potential for good" if the emails are released.

RELATED Buccaneers remove Jon Gruden from team's Ring of Honor amid email scandal

"It took a long time for the league to recognize that they had not listened to the players and addressed their concerns about why players were kneeling or why players were actively becoming engaged in social-justice issues," Smith told USA Today.

"Maybe there is the potential here for recognizing that there are people within our system that engage in or support ideas that we know are inconsistent with fairness and justice and equality, and maybe if we can embrace that quicker, then it gives us an opportunity to understand and fix what I believe are systemic problems in diverse hiring in the league.

Advertisement

"I think that is the hope. And maybe the best outcome for all of us."

RELATED Las Vegas Raiders' Jon Gruden resigns as head coach: 'I never meant to hurt anyone'

The Wall Street Journal and New York Times reported last week that Gruden used a racist trope to describe Smith in one of his email communications with former Washington Football Team President Bruce Allen.

On Sunday, Gruden apologized for his comment about Smith. He resigned the next day, after the Times obtained additional emails and reported that Gruden used more disparaging language directed at former St. Louis Rams defensive end Michael Sam, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and others.

The emails were part of the NFL's investigation into the Washington Football Team for workplace misconduct, which ended this summer.

RELATED Raiders fire defensive coordinator Paul Guenther after loss to Colts

The league fined Washington $10 million after its investigation into alleged sexual harassment that took place between managers and executives and other staff members within the franchise.

Gruden was in his 15th season as an NFL head coach. He started his NFL coaching tenure as an offensive assistant in 1990 for the San Francisco 49ers.

Advertisement

He first coached the Raiders from 1998 through 2001. He spent the 2002 through 2008 seasons as coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in 2003.

Gruden worked as an analyst on ESPN's Monday Night Football for several years before he returned to coach the Raiders in 2018. The Buccaneers removed Gruden from their Ring of Honor on Tuesday in response to his offensive emails.

"While we acknowledge Jon Gruden's contributions on the field, his actions go against our core values as an organization," the Buccaneers said.

Former Raiders assistant coach and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia was named the team's interim coach Monday night. The Raiders will face the Denver Broncos at 4:25 p.m. EDT Sunday in Denver.

Latest Headlines

Buccaneers remove Jon Gruden from team's Ring of Honor amid email scandal
NFL // 11 hours ago
Buccaneers remove Jon Gruden from team's Ring of Honor amid email scandal
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have removed former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden from the franchise's Ring of Honor at Raymond James Stadium.
Fantasy football: Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill top Week 6 wide receiver rankings
NFL // 20 hours ago
Fantasy football: Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill top Week 6 wide receiver rankings
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Davante Adams of the Green Bay Packers and Tyreek Hill of the Kansas City Chiefs lead my Top 50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 6.
NFL picks three German finalists to host regular-season game
NFL // 1 day ago
NFL picks three German finalists to host regular-season game
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The NFL picked the German cities of Munich, Frankfurt and Dusseldorf as the three finalists to host a future regular-season game, the league announced Tuesday.
Jackson, Ravens beat Colts in OT after dramatic 4th-quarter comeback
NFL // 1 day ago
Jackson, Ravens beat Colts in OT after dramatic 4th-quarter comeback
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Lamar Jackson threw for 442 yards and four touchdowns Monday night and led the Baltimore Ravens to a comeback victory in overtime against the Indianapolis Colts.
Kansas City Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire to miss multiple weeks with MCL sprain
NFL // 1 day ago
Kansas City Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire to miss multiple weeks with MCL sprain
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs starting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire will be out of the lineup for multiple weeks because of a left knee injury.
Las Vegas Raiders' Jon Gruden resigns as head coach: 'I never meant to hurt anyone'
NFL // 1 day ago
Las Vegas Raiders' Jon Gruden resigns as head coach: 'I never meant to hurt anyone'
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Jon Gruden stepped down as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday after reports surfaced saying he wrote emails that included racist, misogynistic and anti-gay language.
Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster lost for season due to shoulder injury
NFL // 1 day ago
Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster lost for season due to shoulder injury
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster for the remainder of the season after the star wideout suffered a significant shoulder injury during Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos.
Fantasy football: Chiefs' Williams, Giants' Toney among best Week 6 adds
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football: Chiefs' Williams, Giants' Toney among best Week 6 adds
MIAMI, Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Darrel Williams of the Kansas City Chiefs and Kadarius Toney of the New York Giants are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's top players to add off your fantasy football waiver wire in Week 6.
Giants RB Saquon Barkley, Bengals QB Joe Burrow among stars injured in Week 5
NFL // 2 days ago
Giants RB Saquon Barkley, Bengals QB Joe Burrow among stars injured in Week 5
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley were among the players who sustained injuries in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season.
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills blow out sloppy Chiefs, Mahomes 38-20 on SNF
NFL // 2 days ago
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills blow out sloppy Chiefs, Mahomes 38-20 on SNF
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Quarterback Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes and rushed for another score in a dominant win for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football: Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill top Week 6 wide receiver rankings
Fantasy football: Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill top Week 6 wide receiver rankings
MLB playoffs: Betts, Dodgers tie series, force NLDS Game 5 vs. Giants
MLB playoffs: Betts, Dodgers tie series, force NLDS Game 5 vs. Giants
Houston Astros beat Chicago White Sox, advance to 5th straight ALCS
Houston Astros beat Chicago White Sox, advance to 5th straight ALCS
MLB playoffs: Longoria, Giants take 2-1 lead into Game 4 vs. Dodgers
MLB playoffs: Longoria, Giants take 2-1 lead into Game 4 vs. Dodgers
Nets GM Sean Marks: Kyrie Irving won't practice, play until fully eligible
Nets GM Sean Marks: Kyrie Irving won't practice, play until fully eligible
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/