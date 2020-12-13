Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders fired defensive coordinator Paul Guenther after Sunday's 44-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium in Nevada.

The team announced Sunday night that defensive line coach Rod Marinelli will serve as the Raiders' interim defensive coordinator for the remainder of the 2020 season.

The 49-year-old Guenther, who has been an assistant coach in the NFL since 2002, was in his third year as the Raiders' defensive coordinator.

Guenther's defensive unit was shredded for 212 rushing yards during Sunday's matchup against the Colts. The Raiders have allowed more than 200 rushing yards in consecutive games for just the seventh time in franchise history.

"To be a championship team and a playoff team, you have to be a good football team in all three phases," Raiders head coach Jon Gruden told reporters after Sunday's loss. "Defensively, we had no answer. You can't give up that many yards rushing -- and not get to the quarterback and lose the turnover margin -- and expect to win in this league."

With defensive miscues mounting, the Raiders (7-6) are in the midst of a 1-3 run in their last four games that has them slipping out of the AFC playoff picture.

Las Vegas is scheduled to host the division rival Los Angeles Chargers (4-9) on Thursday night. The Raiders currently sit in the ninth spot in the AFC standings.